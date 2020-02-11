Charleston's new buses are longer, quiet and emission free, but can't make all the turns

The first crop of three battery-powered CARTA buses were put in service this month, offering a glimpse of a future when the fleet would be quiet and emission-free.

One unanticipated problem quickly became apparent, however: The 40-foot electric buses are 5 feet longer than most of the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority's fleet, and that's just too long to manage some turns, particularly on the Charleston peninsula.

“We have some roads the buses can’t turn on," said Sharon Hollis, principal planner at the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments, which oversees CARTA.

“It’s just a matter of looking at the routes," she said. “There might be minor adjustments on the peninsula."

The buses, manufactured in Greenville by Proterra, are new to the Charleston area but not to South Carolina. Transit systems in Clemson, Greenville and Rock Hill put them on the streets previously and the response has been positive according to officials there.

"They are quiet, they are clean, the drivers like them," said Rock Hill spokeswoman Katie Quinn. “There are always people riding and waiting at stops.”

Like Charleston, Rock Hill's electric bus purchases — the city has seven of them — were mostly funded by federal transportation grants aimed at reducing emissions.

Unlike Charleston, Rock Hill decided to buy Proterra's 35-foot model instead of the 40-foot version.

"We considered the 40-foot buses, but there are some tight turns on some of our roads," Quinn said. “That was one of the reasons we went with the 35-foot."

Hollis said that while the larger buses could prompt some minor route adjustments, the positive trade-off is more capacity. The 40-foot models have 40 seats rather than 29.

For now, they are being used on some of CARTA's busy routes including the Rivers Avenue/Route 10, which runs from Trident Medical Center near Charleston Southern University through North Charleston to the Charleston Visitor Center on the peninsula.

Hollis said the buses primarily use main transit corridors, such as Meeting and Calhoun streets on the peninsula and Rivers Avenue in North Charleston, where bus length is not an issue.

“It just may be that we need to turn on a different street to get there," she said.

Parking spaces close to intersections, and the distance from intersections to the lines where vehicles stop to wait for traffic lights to change, can also complicate bus turns, she said.

“It’s something we deal with on a regular basis," said Hollis.

CARTA's three electric buses have just been put into use and three more are being manufactured for the transit system. Eighteen more are expected during the next several years, Hollis said.

Daniel Brock, BCD-COG spokesman, said the buses cost $594,000 each.