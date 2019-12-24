Cities with as much history as Charleston have seen many highs and lows, and some have unfolded around Christmastime.

No major historical event occurred here on Dec. 25, at least nothing that ranks up there with the firing on Fort Sumter (two weeks after Easter in 1861) or the Battle of Sullivan's Island (a week before the Declaration of Independence was signed in Philadelphia).

And that's not surprising, said Charleston historian Nic Butler, pilot of the Charleston Time Machine history podcasts and blog.

"One of the reasons there aren't really significant events on Christmas Day is because traditionally, this was a time when our government, from the very beginning to the present day, took a holiday recess," he said. "It's supposed to be a quiet, dull season so you can go be with your family."

Still, there have been some momentous holidays here, including several times when long-simmering tensions stretched deep into December and locals had far more to worry about than whether their eggnog had turned.

With that in mind, what follows is a sampling of what likely were some of the city’s more interesting or stressful Christmas holidays. And let us be thankful that this year's holiday seems unlikely to ever find a place on such a future list.

Christmas 1719

Tensions between Charles Towne colonists and the Lords Proprietors — the eight English noblemen who had been granted all land south of Virginia by King Charles II — built over several years since the colony was founded in 1670, and colonists grew increasingly apprehensive that the government wasn't doing enough to keep them safe.

Butler said things came to a boil in 1719, when colonists heard a rumor that the Spanish were assembling an attack fleet in Havana and headed their way.

On Dec. 21, hundreds defied the wishes of Gov. Robert Johnson and mustered along East Bay Street.

"Gov. Robert Johnson ran out into the street and said, 'What are you people doing? Go home,' and everybody just ignored him," Butler said. "It was a mostly bloodless event," though some scuffling broke out.

South Carolina eventually became a royal colony without major bloodshed, but that outcome wasn't clear on Christmas Day that year.

"This was something everybody within the walls of urban Charles Towne would have been aware of what was going on. Everybody outside the city who paid taxes and followed government would have known," Butler said. "It could have blown up. It was an incredibly tense week in Charles Towne."

Christmas 1782

Charleston repulsed a planned British invasion of the city on June 28, 1776, in what now is known as the Battle of Sullivan’s Island and celebrated as “Carolina Day.” But the Revolutionary War continued to rage on for years.

The British returned, laid siege to Charles Towne and occupied it in 1780, and British troops lingered long after Lord Cornwallis surrendered to Gen. George Washington at Yorktown, Virginia, in 1781.

The last skirmish occurred on Nov. 14, 1782, at Dills Bluff on James Island, and a month later, several thousand British troops boarded ships and left the city. Butler said the following Christmas certainly was special to war-weary Charles Towne residents.

"After seven or eight consecutive Christmases with people biting their nails saying, 'What's going on?' this was the first time people could stretch their legs out and put away their guns and get together with their family and have a peaceful time.

"There wasn't a lot to eat, and there wasn't much in the way of presents, but people had won their state's independence and sat down to relax and enjoy their good fortune," he said.

Christmas 1814

Just 32 years after the Revolutionary War ended, conflict with the British would mess up another Charleston Christmas.

What would become known as the War of 1812 still raged on in 1814, and while a preliminary peace treaty was signed on Christmas Eve in Europe, no one here knew that.

The British torched Washington, D.C., that summer, and Charleston residents spent the months before Christmas in a massive effort to build zigzag fortifications between the Ashley and Cooper rivers, between what today are Line and Sheppard streets. The earthen structures were faced with brick and would become known simply as "The Lines."

"It was a huge engineering effort in a short period of time that was absolutely useless (because the attack never came), but people didn't know that in the Christmas of 1814," Butler said. "They were in a state of panic."

Christmas 1850

One of Charleston's more notable Christmases occurred the year that South Carolina statesman John C. Calhoun died, but his passage had little to do with it.

Instead, the city was captivated by a visit from Jenny Lind, a young Swedish woman whose magnificent voice made her sort of the Beyonce of her time — a real influencer, in today's terms.

Her North American tour was widely covered in Charleston's newspapers, and her visit here created a big stir, too. Butler said Lind's greatest legacy probably was her decision to display a Christmas tree in her room at the Charleston Hotel on Meeting Street.

"She is credited to introducing the concept of the Christmas tree to Charleston," he said. "I'm not 100 percent certain that there was never a Christmas tree in Charleston before Jenny Lind came here in 1850, but I know that after her visit, Christmas trees just sprouted everywhere."

Just look at most any grocery store parking lot.

Christmas 1860

This holiday season stood apart for the same reason most everything this year stood apart: Led by South Carolina, Southern states were seceding from the nation, and an unexpectedly bloody Civil War would follow for the next four years.

While the firing on Fort Sumter would not take place until the following year, 1860 was tumultuous. The Democratic party held its national convention here at S.C. Institute Hall on Meeting Street in April, but it collapsed along regional lines. That cued up the victory of Republican Abraham Lincoln in November.

Five days before this Christmas, South Carolina delegates had moved from Columbia to Charleston and issued the Ordinance of Secession, withdrawing from the Union.

"Christmas of 1860 would have been a time of great tension because of things that had just happened. There's a black cloud hanging over the holiday," Butler said. "Some people thought, 'Great! We've declared our independence from the United States, and that's the end of that.' Others said the federal government will be upset and we'll experience some violence."

Christmas 1989

As the Lowcountry was only three months into its long recovery after Hurricane Hugo, the city's worst natural disaster in the 20th century, it had another bit of weather weirdness: a white Christmas.

Across the city, roofs that once were red metal were covered with blue tarps and then white.

At least this one, a record snowfall, only snarled traffic, busted some water lines and caused headaches for shoppers who procrastinated. Some churches even canceled Sunday morning and Christmas Eve services because of the dangerous roads, but many others braved the elements and celebrated as usual.

As meteorologist Sergio Marsh told The News and Courier in a story that ran on Christmas Day: “1989 has been a very strange year.”