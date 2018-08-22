In November, Charleston voters overwhelmingly approved the city’s request to borrow $20 million for affordable housing projects. The city now has a plan for how to spend it.
City Council passed the guiding document Tuesday that formalizes the process for lending money to nonprofit developers who plan to build or redevelop affordable rental housing.
It establishes the types of projects that will be given priority through a scoring system for judging applications. For instance, lower rent prices and longer periods of affordability will score more points. Other criteria include proximity to bus routes and grocery stores, as well as how quickly the project can be completed.
Proposed housing developments have to be affordable to people earning from 30 to 120 percent of the area's median income, which is a range of $15,650 to $78,300 for a single person. Projects with a mix of price ranges are encouraged.
In the next few weeks, the city will select an outside organization to manage the fund and evaluate applications. The city expects to begin accepting applications in October.
Most likely, the loans will help developers fill in funding gaps when they're using other types of financing, such as a Low Income Housing Tax Credits. If a project is targeted for very low income renters, council will have an option waiving interest fees.
The Humanities Foundation, one of the most active nonprofit affordable housing developers in the region, is generally supportive of the plan, said executive director Tracy Doran.
"I applaud City Council for having flexibility with the funds," she said.
State law mandates that the funds be used only to build rental housing, not homes for sale.
Charleston is facing a growing shortage of affordable rental housing. In June, the average rental price for a two-bedroom was $1,700, up $100 from a year ago, according to Zillow data.