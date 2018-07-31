Charleston's Martin Luther King Jr. Pool was supposed to shut down Wednesday for the remainder of the year to build a permanent roof and do other upgrades on the municipal facility.
Those plans have been delayed, and the East Side pool will remain open until a new timeline for the project is determined, the city announced Tuesday.
The contractor, Johnson Controls, needed to appoint a new project manager, which set the company's schedule back.
“Johnson Controls understands how important the Martin Luther King Jr. Pool is to Charleston’s swimming programs and will move very quickly to get the project back on schedule in order to minimize the impact to the users of the pool,” said city Parks Director Jason Kronsberg.
The roof addition will negate the need to use a temporary bubble to cover the pool in colder months and allow for temperature and humidity control.
The city's design will have sliding roof panels and adjustable sides to let in sunlight during warmer months. Plus, the facility won't have to close in a heavy rain.
The $2.8 million project also involves replacing the electrical system and renovating the locker rooms and bathrooms, which will bring in air conditioning for the first time.
The work is included in the city's $13.2 million contract with Johnson Controls to update municipal sites with energy-efficient water and electrical systems.
The plan was to enclose the Jackson Street facility by the end of the year. It's not known whether the project will be able to stick close to that timeline or be delayed into 2019.