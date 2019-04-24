Thirteen years after a local homeowners association filed a lawsuit against its developer and fought Charleston officials over who gets access to Longborough Park, the city is close to putting the controversy to rest.
The city plans to acquire the roughly 0.62-acre spit that juts into the marsh off Mary Ellen Drive and build a new public dock and a private dock for residents in the Longborough Owners' Association.
City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to accept an exchange agreement with the association, moving up a timeline to build the new docks.
The work would cost about $500,000, according to city attorney Susan Herdina.
Mayor John Tecklenburg said the agreement resolves the matter "in a way that returns a view and access to the water back to the public" and with a new dock extending out farther toward the Ashley River in addition to a small crabbing dock already at the park.
Councilman William Dudley Gregorie, who represents the area, called the settlement a "win-win" for the neighborhood and homeowners association because it includes city ownership of the marsh, too.
"I think it means for the broader neighborhood, not just the HOA, I think they've been waiting for this decision to make sure that there's still public access," Gregorie said. "Folks have been going back there for years crabbing, fishing. I've been working on this since 2014."
The Longborough Owners' Association sued the Beach Company in 2006, claiming the developer had said the small upper peninsula park was private and that the association paid property taxes on the park.
In 2015, the city voted to acquire the site through eminent domain. Then-Mayor Joe Riley said the city had an oral agreement with the Beach Company dating back to 2001 that the property and fishing dock would be for the public. But that summer, a circuit judge ruled the property was owned by the association.
In 2017, the homeowners association erected a No Trespassing sign at the entrance of the park entrance — one that remained in place this week.
City officials remained interested in placing the park in city hands and continued discussions with the homeowners association.
Under the deal, the city will build a new dock for the public but also build a designated floating dock with boat slips and jet docks, behind a keyed entry gate, for the private use of the association's members.
Herdina said the city and the Longborough Owners' Association reached the tentative agreement several months ago. Now that City Council has approved it, the city has 90 days to present a plan to the homeowners' association. If the city and the association do not ratify the plan in 110 days it expires.
Jeff Tibbals, who represented the homeowners' association in negotiating the deal, said it's "a win for everybody."
If it's approved, both the city and homeowners' association would seek new dock approval from the state, Herdina said. The homeowners' association would have exclusive use of the park for six days a year and could rename the park. The park will be open, like other city parks, from dawn to dusk.
No on-street parking will be permitted on Mary Ellen Drive, Herdina said.