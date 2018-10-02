For the third year in a row, Charleston-area activists will raise money for victims and survivors of domestic violence.
The 2018 Hope Walk/Run Against Domestic Violence will take place from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, and is being organized by Project Unity USA, REALMAD (Real Men against Domestic Violence/Abuse) and state Rep. Wendell Gilliard.
It will begin on the Charleston side of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge and end on the Mount Pleasant side.
Money raised by the Hope Walk will be used to help provide crisis intervention services, emergency motel placement for victims trying to escape an abuser and other services, according to organizers.
"Currently, for every five calls we may get in a weekend, we are only able to house one victim on our current budget," organizers stated.
The first 100 women to attend will receive purple rose, said Butch Kennedy, director of the nonprofit Project Unity USA and founder of REALMAD. The first 100 men will get a REALMAD wristband.
In recent years, South Carolina topped the nation in domestic violence deaths of women. The issue was explored in The Post and Courier's Pulitzer Prize-winning series "Till death do us part."
According to organizers, the Palmetto State now ranks sixth deadliest.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 for tickets on the day of the walk.
To register, visit the Hope Walk's event page or go to www.eventbrite.com and search for: 3rd Annual Hope Walk Against Domestic Violence.