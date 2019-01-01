The Emancipation Day Parade is a celebration tinged with pensive reflection for communities in Charleston.
When President Abraham Lincoln declared on Jan. 1, 1863, that enslaved people were free, they were still held in captivity in the Confederate stronghold of Charleston. The annual commemoration parade downtown on Tuesday ended at Mother Emanuel, the AME Church that was the first independent African-American denomination in the country.
In 2015, nine parishioners were shot dead inside the same church at the hands of a Confederate flag-inspired gunman.
"Even to this day sometimes, depending on where you are and what you're doing, (Charleston) is still very divided racially," said Sharieka Mood, of Goose Creek, as she cradled her newborn Christmas baby in Marion Square, waiting for her 12-year-old son to ride by in the parade.
"Not much has changed sometimes," she said.
Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation that freed all slaves in Confederate states, including South Carolina. On Tuesday, hundreds paraded through downtown Charleston to mark the 165th anniversary of that momentous day. Along the route, people gathered as much as an hour beforehand to cheer them on.
"Emancipation is important to me and everybody I know pretty much," said Fred Williams, of Chesapeake, Va., who drove down with his Charleston-born wife, Juliette White, who also rode in the parade.
The thought that it didn't happen for the people in Charleston on this date "is just a part of the history at the time," he said. "I'm a forward-looking person. I just hope we keep making progress."
The parade has been an annual tradition in Charleston since at least 1867, according to historian Nic Butler, author and creator of the Charleston Time Machine podcast. It's believed to be the first city to mark the date.
During the event's early years, thousands of black families packed Marion Square and White Point Garden at The Battery, with bands, vendors, soldiers in uniform and speeches.
This year's Emancipation Day Parade, like others in recent years, started at Burke High School, moved down King Street, and finished at Emanuel AME Church.
While the stroke of Lincoln’s pen declared that all the slaves in the states in rebellion against the Union were “forever free,” it did not free slaves in border states loyal to the Union during the Civil War.
And slaves who remained in Charleston during the war would not taste freedom until early 1865, when Confederate forces withdrew from the city. Charleston also is known for holding one of the nation's first Memorial Day celebrations in 1865, as newly freed African Americans paid tribute to the Union soldiers.