John Schifferli's last time attending a comedy show was in the '90s. He couldn't remember the comedian, but he could remember the state he was in for that performance: under the influence of alcohol and other substances.
It's a state the 48-year-old has been struggling to escape from for decades.
"I didn't know how to enjoy stuff without drugs or alcohol, and honestly, I missed out on a lot of stuff," he said.
Schifferli's not alone. In Charleston, alcohol and drugs have become integrally and culturally tied to having a good time. Booze and fun not only overlap, they're hard to separate.
Alcohol is available at just about every restaurant, bar and arts venue in town, including music halls, movie theaters, bowling alleys, galleries and other cultural spaces. But it's at places you wouldn't expect, too. Wine and craft beer are served after special yoga and barre classes. It's present at festivals and outdoor markets. Lowcountry residents can even buy a drink when they shop for groceries or supervise their kids at an indoor playground.
Alcohol is not only available, but often seemingly inescapable — and requisite to the entertainment industry's business model.
"Alcohol is necessary for the music community to have venues," said Will Bragunier, founder of a local app called Jyve, which connects musicians with bars for booking performances. "Liquor sales keep the lights on and allow the musicians to get paid at most places."
That has become increasingly worrisome as research has recently shown even moderate drinking may have fatal consequences and as drug overdose deaths continue mounting.
"In 2018, I watched a few friends die from overdoses and suicides linked to addiction," said Bragunier, who has since gotten sober himself. "That is when it became real to me real quick. Addiction is a disease that will take your life."
A 2015 study conducted by University of Wisconsin researchers found Charleston out-drinks perennial party destinations such as Myrtle Beach as well as cities that share the Lowcountry attitude toward alcohol, such as Savannah, and cities with vibrant dining scenes, such as Asheville, N.C.
Charleston also is home to a higher percentage of heavy drinkers than New Orleans, with 23 percent of Charleston County adult residents admittedly engaging in excessive drinking, the study found.
Last year in a Medical University of South Carolina study one researcher said it was hard to recruit "light drinkers" in Charleston.
Refusing free drinks
It's not just the showgoers who are part of the culture. It's the performers, too.
JamiSun, a Charleston-based reggae performer who has been sober for four years, cites the thousands of shots he's been offered over the years and the free bar tab that comes with most gigs.
"Being a performer, you’re bringing a certain level of a good time to an audience, and a lot of people associate that good time with alcohol," JamiSun said. "They want you to be part of their night and they want to be part of your night."
Musician Zach Quillen, who also used to drink heavily on and off stage, said he often drinks soda water with lime or a tall glass of iced tea to make it look as though he already has a drink as an excuse not to take another one.
"If I took every shot that someone offered me one I’d be dead," Quillen said.
"My growth (as a musician) was so stunted," he added. "I think back on what I could’ve written if I spent less time at the bar and at a coffee shop writing lyrics instead of getting drunk."
Quillen said he sees hundreds of local musicians facing the same struggles daily. It's so easy just to take another free drink.
'Each one, teach one'
There's at least one organization trying to change this landscape.
The Delancey Street Foundation was initially founded in 1971 in San Francisco to help longtime substance abusers turn their lives around. The group has since branched out to six cities across the United States, including North Charleston, which became a Delancey Street Foundation residential community in 2015. The nonprofit men's recovery residency currently houses around 50 individuals on city-owned property on the former Navy base and accommodates substance abusers and convicted criminals.
Don Schiffman, a resident of the North Charleston program who now serves as its marketing coordinator, said the group's mission is simple: "Each one, teach one."
That means providing structure, sharing responsibilities and learning new skills.
Rather than hire experts, Delancey Street operates with no government funding or paid staff. Like a large family, residents must learn to develop their own strengths and counsel and mentor each other. The organization generates all its own income through training school businesses that it owns and operates.
While in the program, residents, who on average "graduate" after two years, take on different jobs. These include everything from working at the Naval Shipyard to driving trucks to learning trades like construction, moving and storage, landscaping and painting. There are also other resources on site, like the opportunity to get a G.E.D.
It’s an approach to changing lives that is, as Schiffman says, "against all odds." Across the country, the program has successfully graduated over 18,000 people.
The program also teaches its residents how to occupy time that would typically have been spent drinking and using drugs.
"It gets serious in here, but it's good to have a time to cut up," Schiffman said.
Avoiding temptation
Less than a month ago, Schifferli checked himself in to the Delancey Street Foundation in North Charleston. There, he and other residents are able to enjoy some of Charleston's entertainment scene on site. Performers, including musicians and comedians, perform at the foundation as a way to help residents avoid the temptations that come with going out.
During a recent comedy show at Delancey Street, Keith Dee, local funnyman and founder of Creekside Comedy Night, talked about his daughter, a former meth addict who has been in recovery for over a year.
That hopeful story got a roaring round of applause from the sober audience — one of the only sober crowds Dee said he can find in Charleston, or anywhere.
"This is the best audience in the world," Dee said. "We love it as comedians — it's a truly dedicated crowd."
Schiffman is hopeful that Darius Rucker of Hootie & the Blowfish might even one day offer a performance.
"I always thought I enjoyed stuff because I was under the influence, but tonight I laughed my butt off," Schifferli said of the comedy show.
Another Delancey Street resident, 36-year-old Phillip Truesdell, agreed.
"I can relate more to what the comedians are talking about," added Truesdell. "I can catch more of the jokes. It was a pleasant surprise. I've never experienced that before, never realized it doesn't take drugs and alcohol to have a good time."