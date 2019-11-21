Charleston County's Board of Elections certified the votes from Tuesday's Charleston City Council runoff, upholding the win by Jason Sakran in the District 3 race.

Certified results show Sakran receiving 987 votes and incumbent James Lewis 963 votes.

Unofficial results late Tuesday showed a margin close enough that a recount may have been possible between the two candidates.

On Thursday, the results showed Sakran secured enough votes to avoid the recount. He will take over the District 3 seat, succeeding Lewis.

District 3 covers a portion of downtown, the West Side and a few neighborhoods in West Ashley.