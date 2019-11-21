Jason Sakran (copy)

Jason Sakran, 45, won the Charleston City Council District 3 seat on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Jason Sakran/provided

Charleston County's Board of Elections certified the votes from Tuesday's Charleston City Council runoff, upholding the win by Jason Sakran in the District 3 race.

Certified results show Sakran receiving 987 votes and incumbent James Lewis 963 votes. 

Unofficial results late Tuesday showed a margin close enough that a recount may have been possible between the two candidates. 

On Thursday, the results showed Sakran secured enough votes to avoid the recount. He will take over the District 3 seat, succeeding Lewis. 

District 3 covers a portion of downtown, the West Side and a few neighborhoods in West Ashley. 

