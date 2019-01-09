At first glance, the brown brick facade of the Chicora Graded School is a faded piece of history in North Charleston's Chicora-Cherokee neighborhood.
Broken glass windows line the hallways. Power cords drape from busted out ceilings. A rich musty smell fills the old classrooms, where chalkboards have been blank since the school's closure in 2012.
But if local community developer Metanoia is successful, the school won't look this way for long.
The nonprofit has $14 million plans to rehabilitate the nearly 100-year-old building. Renovations include:
- Early childhood education classrooms for neighborhood children
- A performing arts venue with room for 300
- Artist spaces
- Offices for nonprofits
On Tuesday, the Rev. Bill Stanfield, CEO of Metanoia, waded through the school's crumbling hallways and pointed out the first floor classrooms, which will once again become places for learning with a focus on math and science education. The upstairs classrooms, he said, would be converted to office cubicles for other nonprofits.
Some classrooms will offer studio space for local artists, while the school's old auditorium will become a 300-seat venue. Artist studios and a mid-sized theatre are sorely lacking in the Charleston region, North Charleston Cultural Arts director Kyle Lahm has said.
"This is part of a bigger vision for us," he said. "The way this community is renewed ... could provide a model for the nation. Finding a way to invest that doesn't shove every who lives here aside."
Originally built as workforce housing near the Navy Base, Chicora-Cherokee is one of the oldest neighborhoods in the city. Its 1930s-era elementary school was initially a segregated school for the white children of these families, but as the Navy Base closed, white flight consumed the area. Today, the neighborhood is home to mostly African-American residents, and Chicora Elementary is one of the lowest-performing schools in Charleston County.
The school is currently owned by the city of North Charleston, which acquired the property from the Charleston County School District after a new school was built nearby. In August of 2017, the city gave Metanoia an 18-month deadline to propose a budget for its renovation. As of this week, Stanfield said, about half of the financing for the project has been secured. Renovations could be complete as early as 2020, he added.
On Tuesday, Summey addressed a crowd inside the school. He donned an orange T-shirt, in celebration of Clemson University's football championship win. He said the renovations will be part of what makes this area of the city great again — it has been blighted since the closure of the Navy Base in the 1990s.
"We believe this area is the next bloom," he said.
Metanoia is headquartered inside a church on Reynolds Avenue near the school and has community-oriented focus on revitalizing the neighborhood, from providing after-school programs to working on affordable housing.
The nonprofit's plans hinge on the use of two types of federal tax credits: historic and new market. Both credits — and by extension, Metanoia’s project — were protected by the GOP tax plan, passed in 2018.
Put simply, Stanfield said, for every $1 given as a donation, there are an additional $1 to $2 available in tax credits. So while the overall budget is $14 million, the group needs to finance only $6 million in cash. Investors can be assured historical features — such as the 1930s-era wooden auditorium chairs and windows — will be maintained.
This week, Metanoia received a $400,000 check from a local organization called Ingevity. The group's president and CEO Michael Wilson said this donation was one of the group's largest ever. Because of the tax credits, Stanfield said, that check will equate to more than $1 million in eventual funding.