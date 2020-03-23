Charleston’s Burke High students clean up Shem Creek via hands-on sustainability project

Fifteen-year-old Burke High School student Jacob Brown had never been out on open water before.

That changed when he and around 30 or so of his classmates, all freshmen at Burke, met up earlier this month at Shem Creek for a school field trip. They were there to spend a few hours on the creek, equipped with work gloves and large mesh bags, to kayak and pick up litter along the way.

The kayak cleanup was the brainchild of Peter Locher and Benjamin Plants, earth science and world geography co-teachers. They've spent the past semester teaching Burke students about sustainability, the environment and the cultural parallels between Ghana, a country known for recycling and reusing materials, and Charleston.

The field trip was designed to show students how small actions can have a big impact on their community. But, for most students, the trip was about much more than just picking up trash. Many of them don't know how to swim, Plants said, and a large number have never been to the beach.

Despite being in a new, unfamiliar environment, Jacob wasn't nervous. He actually felt calm. Kayaking out on the water reminded him of floating in a really big pool.

"It just felt peaceful, like nothing can bother you," he said. "Like when you’re on land, you have to worry about other stuff. But when you’re in the water, you don’t have to worry about it."

Some students weren't as comfortable.

As each pair of students entered their tandem kayaks and began paddling away from the dock, many let out nervous screams and laughter in bursts.

"I can't do this," one student shouted. "This is only my second time on a boat ever," another yelled.

Ty'Lyn Sam, 14, was nervous at first. She doesn't know how to swim and has almost drowned on a few occasions in the past. She eventually became more comfortable and enjoyed searching for bits of trash in the marshy areas lining each side of the creek.

"Sustainability is really important, because in 20, 30 years in the future we’ll have our own children, and we’ll be bringing them up in the world," she said. "And we need to make sure that they have a clean place to live."

After a few hours on the water, students had collected enough trash to fill two 50-gallon trash barrels.

"The fact that we were out there picking up trash. To go into the marsh and actually find something, you need to be pretty decent at kayaking. So I didn't really expect them to do a whole lot at that point," Plants said. "And then to actually see how much they actually brought back, it's amazing."

Project-based learning

Burke was founded as an all-black school in 1911. It's the only public high school on the peninsula, but a multitude of school choice options in Charleston County have made it easy for students living downtown to attend schools elsewhere, resulting in a school with low enrollment that has struggled to consistently produce graduates ready for careers or the workforce.

In recent years, the school has taken strides to deliberately address the achievement gap its students face, such as implementing project-based learning courses like the one Locher and Plants teach.

While they still give students regular assessments and homework, their classroom is focused around several large-scale projects each year.

"It really allows the students to not feel so confined into the classroom setting where, you know, we find some of the students that typically how school is structured isn't for them," Locher said.

The Shem Creek cleanup was one facet of larger project students are working on. On March 12, one day before heading out to Shem Creek, students spent the afternoon building the framework for their own "Ghana Garden," where they'll plant and cultivate seedlings of plants originally grown in Africa.

"Ghana is really famous for its sustainability and reusing items, and our kids realize that we waste a lot," Plants said.

Burke students have learned about Ghana's culture and society and how it relates to their lives in Charleston. They've learned about the colonization of Africa and how it fueled a thriving slave industry in the South. They've even written letters and corresponded with students who attend a school in Ghana to learn more about their day-to-day activities.

The big-picture plan, while still loosely formed, is for students to compile everything they've learned about Ghana and sustainability and showcase it in an end-of-the-year festival tentatively scheduled for sometime in June.

It's entirely up to the students to plan the event, Plants said, but it could include some of the other projects they've worked on, such as a collection of short films students made earlier this year.

"It's totally up to our students, basically, and where their drive is. And I'm going to be just fine with it either way, because they're creating great stuff along the way," he said.

But for now, those plans have taken a back seat. Two days after the cleanup, Gov. Henry McMaster mandated that all schools statewide close in response to growing fears about the spread of the new coronavirus virus. As a result, hundreds of thousands of students across South Carolina have been forced to stay home.

"Our students at Burke are probably going to be hit the hardest because of the economics, people getting laid off of work," Plants said.

He's been checking in with students daily to make sure they're doing OK while school is closed.

"The project, in general, right now, is basically on a temporary back burner until we can figure out how to fully implement it with success," he said.

His students at Burke were issued Chromebooks to facilitate online learning, but he's not sure that all of them have access to Wi-Fi at home.

"We’re more than just the people that teach them things. It’s pretty crazy," he said. "I hate that I can’t be there for them and how much they rely on their teachers. And you don’t realize that until, unfortunately, a massive pandemic happens."

One silver lining of the closure, Plants said, is that students at home might come up with more innovative ways they can practice in sustainability in their everyday lives.

With no clear and definitive time frame when students will be able to come back to school, Plants is unsure of what will happen with the students' project, but he's optimistic that things will sort themselves out.

"There’s gotta be a way for me to get to the kids," he said. "I’ll set up a classroom in my spare room and just record myself for an hour every day if I have to so we can get to work."

Outside the comfort zone

The March 13 excursion was made possible through a partnership with the Charleston Surfrider Foundation, The Great American Cleanup and Nature Adventures, which supplied the kayaks at no cost. Bosch paid for the buses to transport students, and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control's recycling grant covered their lunch afterward.

"They really tried. And some were just a little intimidated by being in the water. So they went out of their comfort zone, which is always a good thing," said Elizabeth Anderegg, a manager at Nature Adventures. "Some of them got frustrated, because they're doing something new and different, but the majority of them didn’t have that experience, which we think is great."

All 80 or so of Burke's freshmen have been learning about sustainability and the environment, Plants said, but only about 30 or so participated in the field trip.

"A lot more people were initially interested in coming to the cleanup, but when they found out it would be on the water they backed out," said Patience Smith, 16.

Other factors, such as students' attendance, grades, and ability to get permission slips signed, were also factors, Plants said.

Since he doesn't know how to swim, Patience got nervous when he realized how deep the water was. Like other students, he was quick to praise Locher and Plants for their hands-on lessons and commitment to students, adding that they are his favorite teachers that he's ever had.

"They see eye-to-eye with the children. They explain things in a way we can understand," he said.

As part of his studies on Ghana, slavery and sustainability, Patience and a handful of other students wrote and created an e-book detailing the story of a young man who faced hardships in his life.

"Control your limits and know your worth," he said, reading from the book presentation he gave in class. "Never give up, you’re not what other people say you are. One small difference can make a big change."