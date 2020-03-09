Charleston's Brittlebank Park pier will be closed 2 weeks for repairs

Charleston's Brittlebank Park Pier, on the Ashley River near Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, will be closed for the next two weeks for repairs.

Jason Kronsberg, the city's parks director, said the pier will be closed but the 10-acre park will remain open.

"It's a routine maintenance project," Kronsberg said. "The deck and the stringers underneath the decking are due to be replaced from normal wear and tear."

The work will include repairing the parts of the pier rotting or deteriorating. City crews will make the repairs, Kronsberg said. The cost is $8,200.

Wooden planks will be replaced with a recycled plastic material, similar to the material used at Northbridge Park in West Ashley.

The entire pier may not be finished in two weeks, but parks staff will see how much can be completed in that time and may pick up the remaining work later this year.