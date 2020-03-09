You are the owner of this article.
Charleston's Brittlebank Park pier will be closed 2 weeks for repairs

  • Updated
Brittlebank Park
The pier at Brittlebank Park is scheduled to reopen on March 20. File/Matthew Fortner/Staff

 By Matthew Fortner mfortner@postandcourier.com

Charleston's Brittlebank Park Pier, on the Ashley River near Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, will be closed for the next two weeks for repairs.

Jason Kronsberg, the city's parks director, said the pier will be closed but the 10-acre park will remain open. 

"It's a routine maintenance project," Kronsberg said. "The deck and the stringers underneath the decking are due to be replaced from normal wear and tear."

The work will include repairing the parts of the pier rotting or deteriorating. City crews will make the repairs, Kronsberg said. The cost is $8,200. 

Wooden planks will be replaced with a recycled plastic material, similar to the material used at Northbridge Park in West Ashley.

The entire pier may not be finished in two weeks, but parks staff will see how much can be completed in that time and may pick up the remaining work later this year. 

Reach Mikaela Porter at 843-937-5906. Follow her on Twitter @mikaelaporterPC. 

Mikaela Porter joined The Post and Courier in April 2019 and writes about the city of Charleston. Previously, Mikaela reported on breaking news, local government, school issues and community happenings for The Hartford Courant in Hartford, Conn.

