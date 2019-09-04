Forecasters predicting 10-foot-high tides during Hurricane Dorian's slow march up the East Coast didn't keep some Charleston barrier island residents from riding the storm out.
Residents boarded up windows; bought generators; piled sand bags; and stocked up on food, water, alcohol and other items. While some evacuated, many planned to stay in their homes, saying they were unwilling to leave because they felt previous evacuations have been more of a hassle than a help.
City leaders expect winds to reach upwards of 90 mph Thursday as Hurricane Dorian progresses up the east coast. Significant flooding is expected due to storm surge.
On Folly Beach, several residents said they planned to stay for the duration.
John Oltmann and his wife Vanessa said their home is elevated off the ground. With their windows protected and basement sandbagged, the couple feels prepared to weather the storm.
And Folly, they said, is a tight-knit community were residents watch out for one another. On Tuesday, they mingled among locals who bar-hopped.
"The people here are so awesome," John Oltmann said.
Others chose to leave.
Robin Jackson, a Folly Beach resident, said she evacuated to a friend's house on James Island. Hurricane Matthew and Tropical Storm Irma both sent water into the 62-year-old's back yard on the barrier island but not into her home.
Jackson was worried because her home is low to the ground. For now, however, she's trying to live in the moment and hope for the best.
"I left the cats inside with a litter box and lots of food and water; took the dog with me," Jackson said.
Rich Thomas, who lives on on Johns Island with his poodle Guinness, said he's going to "tough" out Hurricane Dorian.
He lost power after the rain started Wednesday morning, but after walking around his neighborhood he thinks he was isolated in that power outage. Worst case: Thomas said he has a generator and plenty of gas.
Thomas, who lives near marshland, said he's most concerned about the storm surge and the high tides. He's lived in his home on Betsy Kerrison Parkway for about 11 years, having moved from Houston and Boston prior to that. He's seen the effects of Hurricanes Matthew, Michael, Florence and Irma.
"During Irma, the water got right up close to my garage, and that wasn't with the high tide," Thomas said. "This one'll be higher."
He's got gas in both of his trucks, one parked on higher ground away from his home, 35 gallons of gas for his generator and food in the fridge.
On James Island, Town Administrator Ashley Kellahan said the town hall building will be staffed for the duration of the storm. Over 21,000 sandbags were distributed.
"We're urging all residents to evacuate and heed the governor's evacuation order," Kellahan said. "Some residents aren't, so we're encouraging those who aren't to take shelter."