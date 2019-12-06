When Chuck Gainey found a hunk of metal on Morris Island, he went where many people looking for expertise end up: Facebook.

It was brass and circular, about 5 inches across, with the stamp of a star on one side and a shallow rim on the other. A barnacle clung to the inside. A serial number was barely visible.

So the James Islander turned to social media, and the answers he got back ran the gamut: Was it a cookie cutter? An ornate cap to the rods that stabilize earthquake-prone buildings? A lid to a septic tank?

On one point, Gainey was certain. "It's not a septic tank cap," he said. "My family’s (run a) plumbing company since 1957."

He suspected he'd found something older and far more interesting. After consulting with a bevy of people online, he thought he'd come up with an answer: the brass piece was likely a tampion, a cap to a military cannon.

Gainey's not the only one who's dug up unusual finds in the Lowcountry.

In Charleston and on the surrounding islands where Revolutionary War and Civil War battles raged, casual beachcombers and serious hobbyists often run across small pieces of history.

"In a city like this, you’re going to find stuff whether you’re looking for it or not," said Grahame Long, a senior curator at the Charleston Museum. "That’s going to be in places where you would expect it, and in places where you least expect it."

Long agreed that Gainey's find was likely the cap to a cannon, probably one that fired 3-pound shots. It also wasn't out of place on Morris Island, where the Confederates tried to hold back Union troops from moving on Charleston Harbor.

People call the museum daily, asking for their finds to be identified. Years ago, one visitor brought in a fully intact 1840 cavalry saber from the area around Sol Legare Road on James Island, another site of Civil War fighting.

After seeing the hilt sticking out of the dirt, its discoverer "grabbed it, and like Excalibur, pulled it out of the ground," Long said.

Saving history

In Summerville, the Lowcountry Metal Detecting Club meets regularly, on the second Saturday of each month. Enthusiasts in the club say they're not just looking for keepsakes — they're looking to preserve signs of the past before a new road or housing development covers the relics up.

Some searchers, like Scot McLauchlin, have a personal connection to the hobby. His family is linked to several plantations in the area and he's done extensive genealogical research.

He also approaches metal detecting with serious study. He and other relic hunters look up historical troop movements or evidence of early settlements as they seek favorable sites. One early colonial community near present-day Givhans, south of Ridgeville, yielded a centuries-old Roman coin, he said, something an early settler there may have brought along as a good-luck charm.

In all, he said he's collected about 25,000 pieces.

"When you mention Charleston, especially in the relic world, they go, 'Oh, you lucky dog,'" McLauchlin said.

McLauchlin said he works alone, and often, relic hunters are fiercely protective of the sites they search. Revealing the location of a find could invite other unwanted searchers and ruin the relationship between the original relic searcher and a private property owner who gives them permission to be on their land.

Permission is key and after searching a site, Chris Jenkins said he always tries to leave it looking like a digger was never there.

Jenkins, president of the metal detecting club, is more of a social searcher, scouring sites with his friend, Mat Lomas. On a recent fall evening on a Johns Island site, the two men cut neat circles into rich, loamy soil when their detectors indicated some metal in the ground.

They prodded the clods of earth with "pinpointers" — smaller, wand-like detectors — and picked out small pieces of metal. There was more than one bottlecap, but Jenkins had the find of the evening.

"Mat!" he called from across the site, just about 15 minutes into searching. "It's a South Carolina button!"

It was a Confederate soldier's button embossed with a palmetto tree, only the second Jenkins had found this year. Lomas, who'd been a dozen yards away, pointedly came closer as he as he continued his own search.

"We like to have a competition for who can find the best (relic)," Jenkins said, with a smirk.

'Make a story'

Jenkins' most treasured find is a largely intact slave tag. The stamped, copper tags were used to identify people who were part of Charleston's slave-hire system, when owners allowed enslaved people to do work for others.

Though there's a paper trail indicating other Southern cities had a similar system, Charleston was the only place where enslaved people actually wore metal tags. The items are highly sought after in the historical memorabilia market but prone to fraud, Long said.

They're a unique part of Charleston's history and there's long been tension between the hobbyists who find these kinds of relics and the academic world that preserves and studies them.

Martha Zierden, an archaeologist at the Charleston Museum, said training is necessary to do a controlled excavation. Archaeologists aren't just looking for items — they're analyzing the pattern in which they were found, the age of the soil, and other aspects of a site.

"That’s what gets me excited, not so much what it is, but how we can put all of those pieces together to make a story," she said.

Zierden said amateur searchers' finds are still illuminating, and might tip off researchers to a site they hadn't known about before.

There are some notable examples of metal detector enthusiasts working in tandem with archaeologists, too.

In the 1980s, archaeologist Doug Scott used dozens of volunteers with the machines to survey the site of the Battle of Little Bighorn, tracing the patterns of bullet casings and other metal items. The study showed for the first time that the Native American fighters at that battle used advanced firearms and took better strategic advantage of the landscape as they out-numbered U.S. forces.

Ultimately, Zierden said, relic hunters and archaeologists share the same interest in history, and desire for discovery.

"The wonderment at the past and the excitement of finding something, I think that's how all of us professionals got our start," she said. "We had that same excitement."