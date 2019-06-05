Sixteen graduating high school students did more than accept diplomas this week. Their commencement marked the first graduating class for Charleston's Allegro Charter School of Music.
The school opened four years ago on Broad Street. Since then, its enrollment has grown from 86 students to about 220 students in the sixth through twelfth grades, Principal Daniel Neikirk said.
About 240 students have applied for 40 open seats this fall, Neikirk said.
The charter school was created to inspire students through music and creative thinking in a diverse school environment. Neikirk said Allegro Charter is the most diverse school on Charleston's peninsula, drawing students from different socioeconomic and racial backgrounds.
"It's just not a group of students that you would normally see together if you're looking out at a shopping mall or at a park playing together," he said. "So we really feel like we're breaking down some social barriers and at the same time allowing students to get a quality education that inspires them instead of marginalizing their educational experience."
Along with academic challenges, Neikirk said the inaugural class of graduates also faced other challenges, too.
"Students and staff persevered through sub-optimal conditions of not having enough classrooms, having to use space at other buildings in the downtown area, having our current facility flood because the sewage lines downtown are in poor condition and backup often, the roof leaking during rain, air conditioning units breaking, electrical outlets not having enough current for the musical equipment," Neikirk said.
But leaky roofs and under-performing electrical outlets will soon be a thing of the past. School leaders soon hope to get building permits and enough donations to build a new school on leased property in North Charleston.
The school's landlord would be the Jenkins Institute on Azalea Drive, Neikirk said. Construction could begin this winter, and the first students may attend classes there as early as fall 2020.
Meanwhile, Allegro's students have performed all over the city, including the Piccolo Spoleto Festival, and some are first generation college-bound students.
Valedictorian Michelle Carter said one of those performances and her senior trip to Atlanta are what she will remember most. She's headed to Winthrop University this fall and may pursue a career in music therapy.
Nataishja Hymes, 17, plans to study pre-law at Newberry College and eventually become a civil rights and criminal defense attorney.
Before receiving their diplomas Tuesday, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, who has graduate degrees in both music and chemistry, told graduates his hope was the school would produce creative thinkers through music and academics and graduates able to collaborate and improvise.