City of Charleston officials rolled out a new website design Monday with a focus on enhancing mobile use.
A four-member core team and 32 city-wide web administrators worked and learned about the redesign and implementation, city spokesperson Jack O'Toole said. The cost of the new website is $31,000, which included $11,000 for administrator training in all city departments.
Mayor John Tecklenburg said the new website launch shows continued commitment to communicate more effectively with city residents.
"The new website, new Citizen Services Desk, new city app and more new technologies on the way also provide citizens more efficient and responsive access to city services and representatives," he said.
Cameron Wolfsen, Charleston's assistant director of communication, was part of the core four-member group. She said when city leaders learned of the new upgrade through Civic Plus, they took advantage of the opportunity to create better navigation flow compared to the old website.
"The old website was not responsive to mobile, smartphone and tablets," Wolfsen said. "It was hard to use on the go."
Wolfsen said the core group wanted a website "that looked modern and looked nice and still stayed true to the history and charm of Charleston, all keeping navigation at the top of all of it."
The update also includes a new look on the city's phone app, too, called Charleston SC.