Charleston riot: Miscommunication, lack of intel clouded police response

For the first time since violent protests swept across the Charleston peninsula on the night of May 30, authorities have released detailed documentation of their response.

A 64-page document released Thursday outlines insufficient planning, communications breakdowns, lack of intelligence and other factors that police say nearly overwhelmed officers that night. It also noted officers were wary of COVID-19 as they tried to put down the riots and no one was killed or seriously injured, though dozens of businesses were ransacked and looted.

"While the response of CPD resulted in no one being killed or seriously injured, and numerous individuals being charged with crimes, several businesses sustained significant property damage and those citizens caught in the riot zone experienced traumatic events," the report notes. "With regard to (Charleston police), and as is evidenced in this report, many productive changes have been made or are underway to prevent these acts from occurring again.”

Change underway

Over the summer, the department began making changes, modeling improvements to their May 30 response.

The report detailed new streamlined communication processes channeled through a single field commander, text updates for supervisors and CPD staff, and regular information emails for downtown residents and business owners. A public information team now handles the department's public-facing posts, work that previously was handled by a single person.

The department also has purchased more protective equipment for officers, made new forms to quickly process arrests in large group events and implemented a software program to organize staff and resources during such cataclysmic events.

The report delved into five categories in analyzing the department's response: command and control, internal communications, external communications, tracking resources and personnel and response to civil disturbances.

On command and control, the report indicates the department already had an incident action plan in place. But police hadn't expected the crowd's size or outbreaks of violence and scrambled to organized more resources when violence broke out.

Some command staff who had not been scheduled showed up on their own, resulting in some chaos as the same tasks were being done by more people than those assigned. As officers arrived, the department tracked them on a whiteboard.

On internal communications, the report indicates that the department used two different radio channels, one for the riot specifically and one for regular calls for service. Calls related to the riot came in on both channels. Merging the channels, designating a person to handle two-way communication and briefing officers at a primary staging location before sending them to work would have improved the process, the report notes.

On external communications, the report says Charleston police used a reverse 911 service to alert residents of the riots and to shelter in place and posted such warnings on social media. Emergency management would've allowed for better communication with community leaders, the report states.

On response to civil disturbances, the report praises the department for training regularly with neighboring agencies. They were on the same page about protocols, the report noted, but overwhelmed by a lack of information and organization from the protest participants. The report said officers complied with protocols in deploying tear gas, and inventoried their supplies before and after the riot, though they lacked specific information about each deployment.

A chaotic weekend

The report paints the weekend's events as chaotic and pushes back on polarized criticism that officers either escalated the violence or stood by as rioters wreaked havoc on King Street.

May 30 demonstrations began peacefully, with protesters marching from Marion Square through downtown Charleston and up the highways. As rain showers and dusk drove the afternoon crowd home, a smaller group gathered at the market.

From May 28 to May 29, Charleston police found “no local credible, verifiable threats,” but noted that two events were scheduled: a “Justice for George Floyd rally” at Marion Square on May 30 from 2 to 5 p.m. and another group encouraged people to bring flowers.

Police said they created an incident action plan for May 30 and members of the department’s civil disturbance unit were prepared to support other areas of the state.

“In Charleston, there was no confirmed information of potential violence and CPD was prepared to handle the anticipated protest,” the report reads. “Additionally, there was no intelligence that a very large crowd would be present for the protests.”

The report says that the city has a history of events and peaceful protests and none had turned to violent riots. Because of that “there was no anticipation that the day would end any differently.”

Charleston police contacted Mount Pleasant police, and they were placed on standby. The report says other “partnering jurisdictions” were notified.

On May 30, the city opened its Public Safety Operations Center, a cohort of city department leaders that comes together during any anticipated or urgent event. It opens when floodwater is expected to overcome roadways or police embark on a SWAT operation.

At 12:30 p.m., command staff met and took stock of the equipment they have and discuss the possibility of sending officers to other parts of the region or state. Straying from the plan, some command staff voluntarily came in to assist.

From 2 to 4 p.m., command staff were at police headquarters while officers monitored the protest as the nearly 2,000-person crowd marched on the streets surrounding Marion Square. Police shut down intersections as protesters walked. EMS responded to a call that a citizen was hit by a car.

“The (Public Safety Operations Center) Command Plan is to let the crowd continue to march, as long as they are peaceful,” the report reads.

From 4 to 5 p.m., peaceful protesting continued. Vandalism was reported at White Point Gardens. Command staff at police headquarters told officers rain is expected at 5 p.m. Some protesters left. Police noted that a few protesters had Antifa flags. Police responded to one person having a “medical event.” Police advised the CARTA bus service to stop service downtown.

From 5 to 6 p.m., protesting continued as rainclouds loomed. At Meeting and Calhoun streets, protesters challenged Mount Pleasant police but weren't violent. Fireworks went off. Charleston County sheriff’s deputies responded. Glass on a Mount Pleasant police car was destroyed, and rain began to pour in.

From 6 to 7 p.m., a smaller crowd headed to the Ravenel Bridge. Charleston County, Mount Pleasant and Charleston police responded. Protesters walked up the exit ramp and some jumped over the median. Traffic came to a halt. Mount Pleasant Police stopped anyone from getting on the bridge. The Charleston County sheriff deputies were present but it is unclear what they were doing.

“There are about 100 people; 50 are on the bridge and others are in the roadway,” the report reads. “Protesters are engaging in a sit-down in front of the (civil disturbance units).”

Charleston Police posted on Twitter that protesters were walking on I-26.

From 7 to 8 p.m., protesters left the bridge and marched back to the peninsula and the bridge was reopened. A report of fire in grass wasn't confirmed.

New protesters joined the group as some walk to Mother Emanuel Church and others toward the Market, where they began flipping tables. There, a small fight broke out, and arguments between demonstrators and police flared.

Rioting broke out between 8 and 9 p.m., according to the report.

The report says protesters tried to attack officers from behind, setting off fireworks and fire extinguishers and shooting pellets at the police. Police command told officers to disperse the crowds and make arrests, and authorized them to use tear gas and less lethal rounds.

Police planned to push the crowd north up East Bay and off of the peninsula, in order to keep them from King Street. Dispatch sent a reverse 911 call to everyone within a quarter-mile of King and Calhoun, warning them to stay indoors.

By 9 p.m., police had stationed themselves on Calhoun Street, ready to press north on King Street. Officers reported that rioters are breaking into small groups, chasing police and throwing bottles. Police retreated to Calhoun Street, and began deploying tear gas and less lethal rounds.

Unprecedented chaos

Residents and business owners called 911 in a frenzy, wondering why officers weren't headed north to help them. The department fielded criticism, both from business owners who'd expected them to prevent the damage and make immediate arrests, and from community members blaming police for the escalation after a peaceful day.

From 2 p.m. May 30 to 3:01 a.m. May 31, authorities got 238 calls for service to locations on the Charleston peninsula, the report said. Call volume increased significantly and was "almost exclusively pertaining to the protests and riots."

"In addition, there were numerous calls into (dispatch) that were vague and conflicted with other calls," the report said. "Of note, (dispatch) received over 1600 calls between 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. on May 30-31, 2020, which is nearly twice that of the previous Saturday nights."

Of the 238 calls on the peninsula during the riot, 173 came between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., the report said. In contrast, corresponding Saturday nights the previous two years saw no more than 56 calls per night.

"Due to the significant increase in calls, it became necessary to triage, or prioritize the order in which the limited police resources would be utilized," the report said.

Officers respond to calls involving life threatening situations first, calls for felonies that aren't threatening life second and other calls, coded as general response, third, the report said. This call prioritization system is part of all police responses "to ensure that the sanctity of life is paramount," and patrol supervisors triage calls on a daily basis to make sure officers are available to respond as needed to calls.

"It is important to remember that the concentrated and extraordinarily high call volume during the riot strained police and dispatch resources," the report said. "Triaging calls allowed for life-safety calls to be addressed as quickly as possible and as a result, there was no loss of life or life threatening injuries during this entire incident."

The report reiterated that officers were given "clear directives to make arrests throughout the day and night," of May 30, and that at no point were they told not to make arrests.

"Officers do not need permission to make arrests and should do so only when appropriate and when safe," the report said. "Additionally, there was no 'stand-down' order given on the night of the riots."

Authorities have to take many factors into account when making arrests during active civil disturbance situations, including strategy, planning, safety of the public and officers, location and availability of resources, the report said. All that has to be accounted for while prioritizing overall public safety.

The report said that while five arrests were made on the night of May 30, "in what was a very chaotic riot," 32 arrests have been made to date and 104 charges filed. In addition, there've been 46 arrests and 52 charges connected to the events of May 31.

There were no deaths resulting from the riot and no serious injuries, the report said. In all, seven city employees were injured, three police officers and four firefighters. Three officers from other law enforcement agencies were also injured.

"A total of 20 (Charleston Police Department) vehicles were damaged in the riots and protests – 12 vehicles sustained major damage and eight others sustained minor damage for a total cost of repair of $47,384.25," the report said. "Additionally, one flashlight was damaged and one body worn camera was lost. The replacement cost for these items is $509.82."

In all, city police recorded total losses of $47,894.07, the report said.

Authorities responded to 22 fire incidents during the riot, including 13 building fires, the report said.

"Although not specified here, it should be noted that ... partnering agencies sustained significant damages in costs in the areas of personnel, staffing, and equipment," the report said.

"During this event, communication with the protesters and rioters was extremely difficult due to the lack of any leadership (formal or informal) in the crowd," the report said. "On the evening of May 30th, police attempts to determine the leaders of the crowd and communicate with the crowd were met with verbal assaults and threats. The objective of the group appeared to be creating conflict with police."

In protests since, commanders have been able to communicate with event organizers and keep gatherings peaceful, the report said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.