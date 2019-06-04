The Charleston Rifle Club did not approve a change to its bylaws Monday that would have eliminated a controversial "blackball" system of voting, according to club members who were present.

The proposed change would have replaced an election rule enabling just six people to “blackball” a candidate, refusing him membership, with one that calls for a minimum of 25 percent of voting members to reject a candidate’s admission to the club.

About 160 members showed up to vote, and 60 percent of them favored the change, Bailey said. A two-thirds majority was required to modify the bylaws.

For months the club has been embroiled in an acrimonious dispute over membership practices and the future of the organization. Subtle divisions within the club exploded last year after the group voted to deny membership to Melvin Brown, a local doctor, Navy veteran and member of the Medical University of South Carolina's Board of Trustees, who would have been the club’s first black member.

The meeting Monday night was held at the beginning of membership renewal month, heightening disunity within the club and throwing into question whether reform-minded members will stay or leave. Payment is due June 30, according to the club’s newsletter “The Gunsite.”

Bailey said he has pushed for change for months but now plans to resign.

“Initially I felt that’s progress, 60 percent, but then I woke up this morning (realizing there’s) still 40 percent that don’t want this change to happen,” he said. “That’s enough for me to say someone else is going to have to fight this from the inside. I can’t continue to be associated with an organization where more than 60 people come into a meeting like that and think the current situation is okay.”

Bailey said he heard other members also planned to resign if the vote failed.

“I respect whatever people ultimately decide," he said. "For those who do stick around and continue to push for change, I hope they’re successful. And for those who’ve had enough, I totally understand that perspective, as well. I do continue to believe that, given the low cost of entry, the Rifle Club is a good place for this type of change to occur if we could ever get over this hump.”

Dru Patterson, president of the club, said only he can speak on behalf of the organization, according to its bylaws. He said he voted to admit Brown last year, and he voted to change the bylaws Monday night.

“I was very disappointed in last night’s vote, but conceded to the membership,” he said, citing established rules that must be followed.

He objected to the characterization of the club as a hotbed of unrest, arguing that only a “handful of people are really pushing one agenda.” He pointed out that the club was making incremental progress. Twenty-five years ago, he said, admission of new members required a unanimous vote. Patterson said reform is inevitable, it just requires time.

“If we don’t make changes we’re standing still.”

The organization has about 800 members, though not all frequent the club regularly. Several were vocal supporters of Brown, a local medical doctor and Navy veteran. About 125 members signed an online petition in November condemning the decision to reject Brown and calling for redress.

As a result of its decision to deny Brown membership, the College of Charleston, Porter-Gaud School and March of Dimes severed ties with the club. Sonar Entertainment, a film production company working on the show “Mr. Mercedes,” had used the Rifle Club’s property as a base of operations in April but relocated once it learned about the controversy, according to Sarah Castellvi, Sonar Entertainment's vice president of marketing and publicity.

Patterson blamed a small group of reformers for the initial blowup over Brown's candidacy.

"What happened to Melvin is a lot on them," he said. "(He had not) been brought in, introduced, shopped around, like every other member." Instead, Brown's supporters seemed to be challenging the club, as if to say, admit him or else, Patterson said. "We’re a veteran-laden club. We don’t have any black members. That’s going to change."

Patterson announced in the June issue of “The Gunsite” that Friends of Fisher House was the new beneficiary of the annual bowling tournament fundraiser. The local nonprofit supports an effort to provide temporary residences to military and veteran families with a loved one in the hospital.

Chris Ward, executive director of the nonprofit, said she had given only conditional approval to work with the Charleston Rifle Club on the fundraiser, depending on the outcome of Monday’s vote.

"Friends of Fisher House would have been the beneficiary if, and only if, they repaired their structure to be more inclusive," Ward wrote in an email." With the vote yesterday, we have pulled out. I have informed Dru Patterson that we will not be affiliated with CRC."

Patterson noted that Charleston is home to other all-white or all-black clubs that receive less scrutiny because, he alleged, they are populated by professionals and lawmakers.

"That's why you won't see them in the paper," he said. "Only the blue-collar club is under attack and being called all these vicious things because of the actions of seven people."