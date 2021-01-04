Charleston restaurant suspected of violating COVID-19 alcohol rules on New Year's Eve

A downtown Charleston restaurant has been accused of violating a statewide order on New Year's Eve that bans late-night alcohol sales during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But it's not clear whether any agency has issued a citation or whether any charges have been filed.

The suspected violation was documented in a Charleston police incident report. Police said the State Law Enforcement Division would be in charge of any investigation because it is a potential liquor law violation. A city official said the police department was forwarding the information to SLED for further action.

Tommy Crosby, a SLED spokesman, said state police, "did not receive any complaints nor issue any alcohol citations based on allegations of violations" on New Year's Eve or over the holiday weekend.

According to the report, two officers were out about 11:50 p.m. Thursday finishing an assault call near King and Reid streets when they saw that a restaurant was still open.

They approached the establishment — Tabbuli, 541 King. St. — where the officers heard music playing and saw patrons inside, the report said.

"There was a statewide order in effect prohibiting alcohol sales and consumption in establishments after (11 p.m.), and other establishments in the King Street Central Business District had already closed," the report said.

One of the officers spoke to a doorman after seeing patrons consuming some kind of drink and was told the bar was serving water, the report said.

But the officers went inside and saw a glass containing bubbling liquid on a table, the report said.

"(An officer) asked a patron what she was drinking, and she replied, 'Champagne!' and asked (him) if he wanted some," the report said.

Officers spoke with Tabbuli's manager, who told them the restaurant was serving nonalcoholic sparkling juice. But the manager couldn't find a bottle of such juice to show officers, the report said.

Instead, officers only found champagne and sparkling wine in stock, the report said. The officers told the manager he had to close and make patrons leave.

As the officers supervised customers exiting the restaurant, they reported seeing a woman with a bottle of beer, which she threw in a trash can. The report said the officers picked it up and noted it was partly full, cold to the touch and still had condensation.

Tabbuli is owned by Charleston Hospitality Group, which also operates Toast!, Queology and other restaurants in the Lowcountry. The company is owned by Sam Mustafa, who has faced his own legal woes in recent years.

Jack O'Toole, a city spokesman, told The Post and Courier that officers also issued 12 citations for mask ordinance violations from New Year's Eve to Sunday.