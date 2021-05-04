Charleston resident Bill Murray scheduled to fly over RiverDogs opening night in C-17

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's ... Bill Murray!

The Holy City's most famous resident will help celebrate opening night for the Charleston RiverDogs by taking off in a C-17 with some crew members from Joint Base Charleston and flying over the baseball diamond during the national anthem.

Wayne Capps, a spokesman for the 315th Airlift Wing, confirmed Murray is scheduled to be on the flight ahead of the game. He said the actor was looking forward to going aloft and was hanging out with service members at Charleston Air Force Base beforehand.

"He's here to support our military community, and we're excited to have him on board for the opening night of the RiverDogs," Capps said.

Murray, who is the co-owner and "director of fun" for the minor league baseball team, will be joined on the C-17 by RiverDogs Executive Advisor to the Chairman Mike Veeck and a "small group of community leaders," Capps added.

The C-17 is scheduled to fly over The Joe stadium around 7:30 p.m., May 4.

The 315th Airlift is a wing of the Air Force Reserve and flies the C-17 Globemaster aircraft for a variety of humanitarian missions, military operations and public displays.