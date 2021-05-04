You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Charleston resident Bill Murray scheduled to fly over RiverDogs opening night in C-17

Bill Murray in C-17
Buy Now

Actor and famous Charleston resident Bill Murray is in the cockpit of a C-17 on May 4 ahead of the RiverDogs opening night. Provided/315th Airlift Wing

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's ... Bill Murray! 

The Holy City's most famous resident will help celebrate opening night for the Charleston RiverDogs by taking off in a C-17 with some crew members from Joint Base Charleston and flying over the baseball diamond during the national anthem. 

Wayne Capps, a spokesman for the 315th Airlift Wing, confirmed Murray is scheduled to be on the flight ahead of the game. He said the actor was looking forward to going aloft and was hanging out with service members at Charleston Air Force Base beforehand. 

"He's here to support our military community, and we're excited to have him on board for the opening night of the RiverDogs," Capps said. 

Bill Murray at Joint Base Charleston

Actor Bill Murray hangs out with service members at Charleston Air Force Base on May 4. The famous Holy City resident was scheduled to fly over the RiverDogs stadium on opening night in a C-17. Provided

Murray, who is the co-owner and "director of fun" for the minor league baseball team, will be joined on the C-17 by RiverDogs Executive Advisor to the Chairman Mike Veeck and a "small group of community leaders," Capps added. 

The C-17 is scheduled to fly over The Joe stadium around 7:30 p.m., May 4. 

The 315th Airlift is a wing of the Air Force Reserve and flies the C-17 Globemaster aircraft for a variety of humanitarian missions, military operations and public displays. 

Reach Thomas Novelly at 843-937-5713. Follow him @TomNovelly on Twitter. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News