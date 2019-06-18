"Thank you for everything you've done, you were so brave." Anthony Moore said while he kneels and does the sign of the cross on his uncles memorial, Melvin Champaign, with his aunt Gardenia Moore and second cousin Jackie Green during The 12th anniversary service remembering the nine Charleston firefighters who died in the Sofa Super Store blaze in West Ashley on Tuesday evening June 18, 2019. The memorial honored the lives of those who perished inside the burning building when the roof collapsed on June 18, 2007. Those men were Brad Baity, Mike Benke, Melvin Champaign, Earl Drayton, Mike French, Billy Hutchinson, Mark Kelsey, Louis Mulkey and Brandon Thompson. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Charleston firefighters, families and community members gathered Tuesday to honor the nine firefighters who lost their lives 12 years ago battling a blaze.
Held at the Charleston 9 Memorial Park, the former site of the West Ashley Sofa Super Store where the fire occurred, the memorial honored the lives of those who perished inside the burning building when the roof collapsed on June 18, 2007. Those men were Brad Baity, Mike Benke, Melvin Champaign, Earl Drayton, Mike French, Billy Hutchinson, Mark Kelsey, Louis Mulkey and Brandon Thompson.
At the time, the deadly blaze represented the greatest single loss of firefighters since the 9/11 terror attacks.
"When this happened we were eating dinner in Summerville. I said to my husband if this happened to you I wouldn't be able to get out of bed." Jessica Kennedy said
From left, Bill Bohannan of Summerville, Margaret Lawing and Richard Stanley of Charleston take a moment together during the 12-year anniversary of the loss of nine firefighters on June 18, 2019 at the Charleston 9 Memorial Park. "These nine guys gave everything they had," said Bohannan who was there the night of the fire.
"We lost some of our best friends," said Holly Shier of Charleston during the 12-year anniversary of the loss of nine firefighters on June 18, 2019 at the Charleston 9 Memorial Park. Shier's husband has been a firefighter for 30 years.
Fire Chief Daniel Curia speaks during the 12th anniversary service
Captain Eric Glover and Battalion Chief David Griffin roll call of the fallen with the ringing of the bell during the 12th anniversary service
Under construction is the new fire station 11 that will have nine windows in memory of the fallen
From left, Bill Bohannan of Summerville, Margaret Lawing and Richard Stanley of Charleston take a moment together during the 12-year anniversary of the loss of nine firefighters on June 18, 2019 at the Charleston 9 Memorial Park. "These nine guys gave everything they had," said Bohannan who was there the night of the fire.
"We lost some of our best friends," said Holly Shier of Charleston during the 12-year anniversary of the loss of nine firefighters on June 18, 2019 at the Charleston 9 Memorial Park. Shier's husband has been a firefighter for 30 years.
Fire Chief Daniel Curia speaks during the 12th anniversary service
Captain Eric Glover and Battalion Chief David Griffin roll call of the fallen with the ringing of the bell during the 12th anniversary service
Under construction is the new fire station 11 that will have nine windows in memory of the fallen
By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com
