"Thank you for everything you've done, you were so brave." Anthony Moore said while he kneels and does the sign of the cross on his uncles memorial, Melvin Champaign, with his aunt Gardenia Moore and second cousin Jackie Green during The 12th anniversary service remembering the nine Charleston firefighters who died in the Sofa Super Store blaze in West Ashley on Tuesday evening June 18, 2019. The memorial honored the lives of those who perished inside the burning building when the roof collapsed on June 18, 2007. Those men were Brad Baity, Mike Benke, Melvin Champaign, Earl Drayton, Mike French, Billy Hutchinson, Mark Kelsey, Louis Mulkey and Brandon Thompson. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

Charleston firefighters, families and community members gathered Tuesday to honor the nine firefighters who lost their lives 12 years ago battling a blaze.

Holly Shier places roses on American flags during the 12th anniversary service remembering the nine Charleston firefighters who died in the Sofa Super Store blaze in West Ashley on Tuesday evening June 18, 2019. The memorial honored the lives of those who perished inside the burning building when the roof collapsed on June 18, 2007. Those men were Brad Baity, Mike Benke, Melvin Champaign, Earl Drayton, Mike French, Billy Hutchinson, Mark Kelsey, Louis Mulkey and Brandon Thompson. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

Held at the Charleston 9 Memorial Park, the former site of the West Ashley Sofa Super Store where the fire occurred, the memorial honored the lives of those who perished inside the burning building when the roof collapsed on June 18, 2007. Those men were Brad Baity, Mike Benke, Melvin Champaign, Earl Drayton, Mike French, Billy Hutchinson, Mark Kelsey, Louis Mulkey and Brandon Thompson. 

At the time, the deadly blaze represented the greatest single loss of firefighters since the 9/11 terror attacks.

The 12th anniversary service remembering the nine Charleston firefighters who died in the 2007 Sofa Super Store blaze in West Ashley was held Tuesday evening June 18, 2019. 

 
