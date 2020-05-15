You are the owner of this article.
Charleston remembers 22 fallen officers with memorial service, motorcade

  • Updated

Flags remained at half-staff Friday as Charleston mourned 22 city police officers killed in the line of duty over the years.

After the annual memorial service at Greater St. Luke AME Church, officials led a motorcade to a fallen-officer memorial at Brittlebank Park, where they laid down a rose for each officer lost from the Charleston Police Department.

This year, one officer's name was added to the national memorial list, and his name will be added to the national monument when the coronavirus abates.

Law Enforcement Appreciation
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds holds up artwork honoring Charleston police Pvt. Thomas J. Martin, who died in service on July 22, 1870, during the fifth annual National Police Week Law Enforcement Appreciation Service held at Greater St. Luke AME Church on Friday, May 15, 2020. Martin's name was added to the Brittlebank police memorial after research found his name and cause of death. Brad Nettles/Staff

Pvt. Thomas J. Martin was an African American officer gunned down by white soldiers on King Street in July 1870.

"We are grateful to his devotion to duty," Chief Luther Reynolds said. "We will always remember him, his family and his sacrifice."

Mayor John Tecklenburg thanked sworn and unsworn first responders, as well as their families, for "extraordinary service."

"They safeguard the lives of our citizens and protect the sanctity of our homes, businesses, schools and houses of worship," Tecklenburg said.

The fifth annual memorial service included performances from the Charleston Symphony's brass and percussion sections and bagpiper Bill Nuttall, and Greater St. Luke AME Senior Pastor Dr. Krystal Sears led a prayer asking for protection.

"None of you seek recognition, (but) today we'd like to thank you for being the heroes and heroines that you are," the Rev. Dr. Kylon Middleton of Mount Zion AME Church told the officers in attendance.

Organizers invited Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock for the keynote address. She pointed out a mourning band over her badge.

"Over our hearts we wear badges bearing the names of our communities," Prock said. "It reminds us all of our oaths."

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

