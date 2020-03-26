Charleston region population passes 800,000 while Myrtle Beach leads coastal growth

The Charleston metro area exceeded 800,000 residents in the summer of 2019, a benchmark the tri-county area was once predicted to reach in far off 2030, new Census Bureau estimates confirmed.

Charleston is now the 100th-largest metropolitan area out of 415 in the nation.

Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties will hit a combined population of 1 million in the early 2030s at current growth rates.

“Now that we have Boeing, Mercedes and Volvo, we are on the map and that will never change," said Randy Bates, managing partner of Randolph Development.

With multiple city-sized subdivisions underway, Berkeley County has become the Charleston metro's growth leader. Among S.C. counties with at least 100,000 residents, Berkeley had the state's most rapid annual growth last year, a 3 percent increase that raised the county's population to 227,907.

“I think a lot of the single-family homes are going out there because that’s where the jobs are going," Bates said. "Volvo has certainly increased the rate of growth out there exponentially."

Charleston and Dorchester counties have seen some of South Carolina's most rapid growth this decade, but in 2019 didn't make the top 10 fastest-growing counties in the state. That's partly because growth has increased rapidly along the Charlotte-Greenville-Atlanta corridor, with large population gains in Greenville, Spartanburg and York counties.

South Carolina's population hit nearly 5.15 million residents on July 1 after gaining 64,558, according to the new census estimates. More than half that growth came in just four counties: Horry, Greenville, York and Berkeley.

The Palmetto State's growth has long been driven by people moving from other parts of the United States. That's sent coastal populations soaring, along with the Greenville/Spartanburg area and York County, which has become a bedroom community for Charlotte.

Metro areas lead

Across the nation, metropolitan areas have mostly been gaining population while the reverse has been true for rural areas. That's also been the case in South Carolina, where 18 of 46 counties lost population last year even as the state grew.

“One interesting trend we have seen this decade is widespread population decline among smaller counties, while larger counties tended to have population growth,” said Dr. Christine Hartley, a demographer in the Census Bureau’s Population Division.

Some South Carolina counties have fewer residents than the largest planned communities now under development in Berkeley County will have when all the forecast construction is complete.

Cane Bay Plantation and Cainhoy Plantation could each have about 25,000 residents when completed. Ten S.C. counties have fewer residents than that, and most of those counties saw their populations decline last year.

"This kind of growth creates lots of challenges, and opportunities," said Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb.

He said many residents have a better quality of life because of the companies that have brought jobs, such as Volvo, but the county is also spending $375 million to improve roads in order to deal with the resulting traffic.

The challenge, said Cribb, is to grow, but not so fast that it's overwhelming. Counties that are losing population will be struggling to pay for services, he said, when the 2020 census leads to a redistribution of government funding.

"We're trying to grow at a manageable rate," Cribb said.

Metropolitan areas typically include multiple counties, and can cross state lines. The Myrtle Beach metro area includes part of North Carolina, for example, and the Charlotte metro area includes counties in South Carolina.

Among metropolitan areas in the U.S., Myrtle Beach has consistently been among the most rapidly-growing, driven by elderly retirees, and 2019 was no exception. Horry County has a negative birth rate — recording more deaths than births — and yet its population soared, gaining 9,976 people just last year.

Warm weather, low taxes

Nationally, the Myrtle Beach metro area was the second-fastest-growing in 2019 behind St. George, Utah, which sits on the Arizona border. Most of the fastest-growing metropolitan places in the nation were in the South and West.

Illustrating the trend, the Phoenix metro area last year replaced the Boston metro area as the 10th largest in the United States. The Dallas metro area has gained 1.2 million residents since 2010.

Domestic migration — U.S. residents moving from one place to another — accounts for many of the changes. The nation's aging population has sent waves of retirees from states with long winters and high property taxes to states where snow is rare and taxes are low.

In the Southeastern states, after Myrtle Beach, Florida was home to most of the region's fast-growing metro areas in 2019. The Raleigh-Cary, N.C., and Hilton Head-Bluffton metro areas were also in the top 10 for the region and top 30 nationally out of 415 metro areas in the country.

South Carolina's Florence metro area is the only one in the state that hasn't been growing. The population in 2019 — 204,911 — was several hundred fewer than in 2010, when the last national census was conducted.

The 2020 census is now under way. The results will recalculate political representation and government spending, and rural counties in particular will be working hard to make sure everyone is counted.

Nationally, the largest 75 metro areas all have at least 1 million residents, and the largest, the New York metro area that includes portions of three states, has 19.2 million.