Charleston receives FEMA funding to purchase two more repeatedly flooded homes

Charleston leaders approved using Federal Emergency Management Agency grant money to purchase two homes that repeatedly flood, adding two more possible homes to the 42 previously purchased and demolished.

One home is in the Shadowmoss neighborhood of West Ashley and the other is in the Willow Walk neighborhood on James Island.

On Tuesday, Charleston City Council approved the hazard mitigation grant receipt. In total, the grant is for $508,124, with $381,093 coming from FEMA and $127,031 from the city.

Charleston Floodplain Manager Stephen Julka said both properties have had "multiple" flood losses over the years and are considered repetitive losses.

Next, the city will appraise the properties and make offers to the homeowners. The homeowners can get second opinions and appraisals, and ultimately can reject the city's offers.

"Everything is a little uncertain at the moment," Julka said about possible demolition dates. "With the uncertainty baked in, I would expect that we wold probably be looking at demolition occurring in the late summer."

Homeowners at a home on Shoreham Road, one of the two homes on the grant application, declined to comment.

Charleston County property records show the property was purchased in July for $277,000. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home was constructed in 1987 by Great Southern Builders. Zillow estimates the home is worth about $283,000.

In the Shadowmoss neighborhood of West Ashley, the owner of a house on Mowler Court wasn't home on Thursday.

Charleston County property records show the home was purchased in October 2018 for $266,000. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built in 1992 by Concept Builders. Zillow estimates it is worth about $274,000.

The city so far has purchased and demolished 42 homes, most notably in the Shadowmoss neighborhood.

In Shadowmoss, about 4.5 acres worth of homes were leveled, and Julka sees that as an opportunity to use the space for flood storage in hopes it reduces flooding hazards to others in the neighborhood.

Julka said another seven homes have been awarded grants, but the city has not closed on those properties.

"Both of these properties are very targeted," Julka said. "Not to say the city tries to coerce people to sell their houses, but to us these are neighborhoods with a long history of flooding and a long history of documented flood risk. These are neighborhoods that we specifically reach out to folks to offer them a helping hand."