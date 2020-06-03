Charleston reacts to Floyd death: Protester teaches kids 'there’s a just world out there'

Protesters took to the streets on Wednesday and marched through Charleston's historic district and at Brittlebank Park during the afternoon amid a flurry of rallies in the city in reaction to George Floyd's killing at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The march was expected to continue to Colonial Lake and then Marion Square in the evening.

About an hour after the first protest began, about 70 demonstrators marched through Charleston's historic district with homemade signs.

Gerald Nunoo, who helped coordinate the Brittlebank demonstration, was working at Halls Chophouse on Saturday night when protesters began smashing windows up King Street and another employee stepped outside to fire several shots into the air. Nunoo helped get patrons and fellow workers safely home.

"I actually had nothing to do with (protests) whatsoever until I saw what happened Saturday night and realized that couldn't happen again," Nunoo said.

Since then, he's worked day and night to plan peaceful demonstrations and get the message to the community. Nunoo says he hopes to set up a food drive and voting registration, and keep protests as peaceful and vulgarity-free as they have been since Sunday.

"At the end of the day we can't get ourselves arrested," Nunoo said. "To make an impact we have to make an impact on the community."

Hundreds of people then stopped at Brittlebank Park, where speakers addressed the crowd and called for continued action and shared stories of their own experience with racism before planning to walk to Colonial Lake.

Speakers called for attendees to vote, run for office and push for the abolition of inequalities beyond just involving police.

Marcus McDonald, 23, of Charleston, and is a commodities trader and president of Adesso Entertainment. He was an organizer of Wednesday’s protests and other recent gatherings in the city.

“I know how to bring people together,” he said.

McDonald said he wants mandatory independent annual racial bias audits of police departments across South Carolina, not just in big cities, because he said he feels unsafe when driving through the state, especially in rural areas.

He wants marijuana decriminalized, too, because of the impact enforcement of drug laws has had on people, like him, who aren’t white.

He clutched a trombone.

Caroline Sammons, 35, lives in Charleston and teaches preschool in the city. It’s the first protest she’s been able to attend, she said, but she makes sure every day that she’s teaching her students, most of whom are African American, to sow and expect empathy.

“I feel like a big part of my role is to make them realize there’s a just world out there, that people really love them,” Sammons said. “And they understand, we’re all friends.”

Hundreds of demonstrators marched around Colonial Lake on Monday and Tuesday in peaceful demonstrations, chanting "No justice, no peace, no racist police," and "This is what democracy looks like."

Alexis Meyers, 9, of Charleston is in the third grade and was the youngest person to speak to protesters on Wednesday before the gathering marched toward Brittlebank Park. She spoke twice.

She wanted to remind those gathered that no matter how old they are they should never back down. She compared the struggle to climbing up a rock or a wall. Even if you fall, she said, you never fail if you are trying your hardest.

It’s a message she learned in school. It’s also in school where she said she hasn't always treated the same because of her black skin.

“Sometimes I get bullied, sometimes I don’t.”

Marches continued to Colonial Lake by heading onto President Street and chanting “black lives matter.” At points, they brought traffic to a standstill.

Peter Dragoo, 31, heard the crowd’s chants as they passed Purlieu, the restaurant on 237 Fishburne Street where he was working. The Charleston resident jumped out the door, slapped a fabric mask over his mouth and texted his boss to say he was headed out to join.

“I shouldn’t have to walk out of my job to protest,” Dragoo said. “But that’s the power we have, and it was heartbreaking to see that power taken (by Sunday’s arrests).”

Dragoo hadn’t been able to join the protests over the weekend, he said, but seeing one demonstrator’s sign — a portrait of George Floyd as a young boy, with his mother — convinced him it was too important to miss out on.

“Too many babies are getting killed,” he said through tears before rejoining the chant.

On Tuesday, protesters split into groups to continued marching through the city with homemade signs.

The protests follow several demonstrations in the tri-county area since Saturday in which hundreds have marched against the death of Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes.

Protesters oppose what they see as an ongoing problem of police brutality. Saturday in Charleston, a large, peaceful demonstration that began downtown on Saturday afternoon and led to damage and vandalism along portions of King Street.

Afterwards, authorities cracked down, enacting curfews on Sunday and Monday. The curfews were in place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on those two days, although many people didn’t follow it, with some people continuing to visit restaurants and take walks outside. Some protesters were arrested for breaking curfews, however.

By Tuesday, most of the curfews had been lifted, except for Dorchester County, which lifted its curfew on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.