A lunch group from Two Rivers United Methodist Church, an openly LGBTQ-affirming congregation, met at Wasabi restaurant on Daniel Island last week. The church's leadership team chairman, Charles Monteith (visor), read a passage from 1 Corinthians to Rev. Wendy Hudson-Jacoby (next, from right), Louise Monteith, Elizabeth Vice, Michael Vaughan, Cherilynn Veland Panko, and John Veland. Wade Spees/Staff