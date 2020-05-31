Charleston quiets as curfew takes effect Sunday evening; Ravenel bridge never broached.

Charleston police were able to prevent protesters from traveling up the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge on Sunday afternoon and chased a large massing of people from Marion Square, making a few arrests.

Hours later, officials said the city was becoming quiet as the 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew took place city-wide.

Prior to the curfew, officials did shoot off tear gas to clear streets where groups protesting the death of George Floyd loitered, including on popular travel routes Meeting and Calhoun streets. Various arrests were reported.

Earlier in the afternoon, a crowd of about 200 protesters assembled in Marion Square, where police fired projectiles believed to be non-lethal devices.

Before officers began moving to disperse the crowd, they gave warnings by means of bullhorns.

“We’re all scared ... we are living in fear,” one protester said while kneeling in front of the line of police before being arrested.

Marion Square is next to King Street, where a large amount of the broken windows and other vandalism occurred Saturday night.

“I feel like I had to stand up for what I believe in. I had to stand up for my blackness,” said Kaitlyn Hunter, 24.

Sunday’s protest wasn’t widely publicized on social media before the event, she said, to prevent potential police intervention.

Marion Square became a gathering point after the pedestrian walkway on the Ravenel Bridge and one ramp onto the bridge from East Bay Street in Charleston was closed ahead of a protest march around mid-afternoon.

A Charleston police officer told a group of about 50 people they were part of an unlawful gathering and gave the order to disperse.

The crowd broke up, shouting “I can’t breathe.”

“We can’t protest peacefully, and we can’t protest violently,” said Austin Bennett, 27, who participated in Saturday’s afternoon protest.

He said he felt frustrated that police showed up to Sunday’s event at the Ravenel before it even started.

“People that look exactly like us get killed and murdered over and over and over, and we’re not supposed to get angry about it?" he said, "We’re supposed to just sit at home?"

Catherine Moser, 14, was there, as well. She participated in Saturday’s protests but said she wasn’t part of the rioting that took place later in the evening. On Sunday, she said she's keeping baking soda in her backpack and swimming goggles around her neck in case tear gas is deployed.

“Since I’m white, I feel like I should be using my privilege to help people,” Moser said.