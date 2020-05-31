Crowd of 50 told to disperse on Charleston side of Arthur Ravenel Bridge or face arrest

The pedestrian walkway on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge and one ramp onto the bridge from East Bay Street in Charleston has been closed ahead of a protester march as of 3 p.m.
A City of Charleston officer using a bullhorn told a group of about 50 people they are part of an unlawful gathering and were given the order to disperse.
The crowd broke up, shouting “I can’t breathe.” The group is now moving toward Marion Square.
A line of police in riot gear are currently blocking the entrance to the pedestrian walkway.
A large armored vehicle is positioned nearby.
“We can’t protest peacefully, and we can’t protest violently,” said Austin Bennett, 27, who participated in Saturday’s afternoon protest.
He said he felt frustrated that police showed up to Sunday’s event at the Ravenel Bridge before it even started.
“People that look exactly like us get killed and murdered over and over and over, and we’re not supposed to get angry about it?" he said, "We’re supposed to just sit at home?"
Catherine Moser, 14, was there as well. She participated in Saturday’s protests but said she wasn’t part of the rioting that took place later in the evening. Today, she keeps baking soda in her backpack and swimming goggles around her neck in case tear gas is deployed.
“Since I’m white, I feel like I should be using my privilege to help people,” Moser said.
She and the others gathered weren’t planning on blocking traffic on the bridge.
“We just came to cross in the pedestrian walkway with our signs, she said.
One family sits on the curb holding neon green pieces of poster board with “no justice, no peace” and “stop killing our people” written on them.
My-Asia Johnson, who is three months pregnant, joined them. “We’re just tied of black people having to go through this with the police,” she said.
This story will be updated as the event continues. Check back for updates.