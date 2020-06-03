Charleston protesters schedule 3 George Floyd demonstrations Wednesday

Protesters planned three separate marches on Wednesday afternoon to continue demonstrating against George Floyd's killing at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Demonstrators were meeting at 1 p.m. at Colonial Lake, 3 p.m. at Brittlebank Park and 6 p.m. at Marion Square.

About an hour after the first protest began, about 70 demonstrators marched through Charleston's historic district with homemade signs.

Gerald Nunoo, who helped coordinate the Brittlebank demonstration, was working at Halls Chophouse on Saturday night when protesters began smashing windows up King Street and another employee stepped outside to fire several shots into the air. Nunoo helped get patrons and fellow workers safely home.

"I actually had nothing to do with (protests) whatsoever until I saw what happened Saturday night and realized that couldn't happen again," Nunoo said.

Since then, he's worked day and night to plan peaceful demonstrations and get the message to the community. Nunoo says he hopes to set up a food drive and voting registration, and keep protests as peaceful and vulgarity-free as they have been since Sunday.

"At the end of the day we can't get ourselves arrested," Nunoo said. ""To make an impact we have to make an impact on the community."

Hundreds of demonstrators marched around Colonial Lake on Monday and Tuesday in peaceful demonstrations, chanting "No justice, no peace, no racist police," and "This is what democracy looks like."

On Tuesday, they split into groups to continued marching through the city with homemade signs.

The protests follow several demonstrations in the tri-county area since Saturday in which hundreds have marched against the death of Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes.

Protesters oppose what they see as an ongoing problem of police brutality. Saturday in Charleston, a large, peaceful demonstration that began downtown on Saturday afternoon and led to damage and vandalism along portions of King Street.

Afterwards, authorities cracked down, enacting curfews on Sunday and Monday. The curfews were in place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on those two days, although many people didn’t follow it, with some people continuing to visit restaurants and take walks outside. Some protesters were arrested for breaking curfews, however.

By Tuesday, most of the curfews had been lifted, except for Dorchester County, which lifted its curfew on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.