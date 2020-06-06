Downtown Charleston quiets after 1 week of protests over George Floyd's death

The streets of downtown Charleston were quiet Saturday afternoon, the first day no organized protests were held on the peninsula after a week of demonstrations to honor African Americans killed by police.
Charleston city and police officials expected a rally to take place at Colonial Lake around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. No such event took place. As of 4 p.m., the park was empty, save for the occasional jogger or dog-walker.
After a series of peaceful demonstrations throughout the city, Mayor John Tecklenburg said no curfew would be necessary if the gatherings remained calm. Violence broke out as the sun set at the first protest May 30 but hasn't been a problem since.
Instead, organizers have chanted and marched with homemade signs between Marion Square, Colonial Lake, Brittlebank Park, Waterfront Park and The Battery, joining protesters across the country in calling for accountability for police who use unnecessary violence against marginalized groups.
Last weekend's riot and looting followed a peaceful demonstration to protest the death of George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis on May 25. Suspected of passing a counterfeit bill, Floyd died after an officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Since then, Charleston demonstrations have highlighted the Lowcountry's legacy of slavery, with many protesters demanding the removal of Confederate monuments and remembering the legacies of Walter Scott and the nine worshippers massacred at Emanuel AME Church in 2015.
Editor's Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that protestors had gathered at Colonial Lake.