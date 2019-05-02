Local and state law enforcement officials will gather in downtown Charleston this morning to unveil a new policy for investigating police shootings and other "critical incidents" involving law enforcement, authorities have announced.
Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said Wednesday that she would release an Officer Involved Critical Incident plan during an address to local media at 11 a.m. State Law Enforcement Chief Mark Keel, community leaders, coroners and other local law enforcement officials were also slated to be in attendance.
"These guidelines will benefit our entire community by helping local leaders and law enforcement officers understand the process of investigating use of force cases and the standards for bringing charges," Wilson said in a statement on Wednesday. "I drafted these policies and procedures with an eye toward greater transparency and expediency, while recognizing that we can never rush to judgment."
The plan is the first of its kind in the state's 9th Judicial Circuit, which includes Charleston and Berkeley counties.
Prosecutors statewide don’t have one standard policy for handling officer-involved shooting cases. Some solicitors send the cases to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office or an outside solicitor for review, while others make the charging decision in-house after an independent agency investigates.
While SLED handles most police shooting investigations, some of South Carolina's prosecutors have found themselves with the agency in recent years over disagreements on whose job it is to investigate.
The statewide law enforcement agency, has traditionally asked circuit solicitors to write formal letters saying whether evidence it collects supports criminal charges.
Some solicitors in recent years took to calling on SLED to more critically review its own reports and make the decision, bringing the agency in line with how other police departments typically control the fate of criminal investigations.
That disconnect led to dozens of police shooting investigations around the Palmetto State being left unresolved for months in recent years.