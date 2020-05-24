Charleston private school builds ‘confidence pipeline’ to empower girls in social media age

Middle school is often viewed as a necessary rite of passage marking the transition between childhood and adolescence.

But it can be especially challenging for young girls who face extreme social media pressures, friendship drama and, of course, puberty. Combined, these elements can rattle even some of the most confident teens.

"As young adolescents transition into middle grades and junior high, they have kind of this perfect storm of things happening all at the same time," said Keonya Booker, an associate professor of educational psychology at the College of Charleston.

Girls experience a 30 percent confidence drop between the ages of 8 and 14, according to a 2018 survey conducted by Ypulse and the authors of "The Confidence Code for Girls." At age 14, girls experience their lowest levels of confidence, the study found. For comparison, boys of the same age reported confidence levels 27 percent higher.

Experts say one way to tackle this confidence drop is by giving students structured opportunities to go out of their comfort zone and establish their own independence. This principle has guided Head of School Jill Muti's vision for Ashley Hall, an all-girls private school off Rutledge Avenue.

New technology policies, hands-on learning models and extensive leadership opportunities all contribute to what Muti refers to as its "confidence pipeline," a targeted learning experience tailored for students aged 2 through 18.

The pipeline is implemented in a handful of different ways — an interdisciplinary curriculum not bound by standardized testing, abundant leadership opportunities and various wellness initiatives that emphasize healthy relationships and self-reliance.

The school has always placed building young girls’ confidence at the front of its mission since the school was established more than a century ago. Although social media and new technology have forced it to adapt, the school's core values have remained the same, Muti said.

“From the very beginning, the mission of the school was for women to be independent, ethically responsible and ready to meet the challenges of society with confidence,” Muti said.

Much like public schools across the Palmetto State, Ashley Hall has opted to follow Gov. McMaster’s mandate and close its doors until at least the end of April as a result of the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

Until then, students will continue to work on their studies at home. In the meantime, the school’s information technology department is working to produce face masks for medical workers using Ashley Hall’s 3D printer. The masks feature a QR code that when scanned offers words of gratitude to those on the front lines fighting the virus.

'Girl power on steroids'

The confidence pipeline aims to counteract social and emotional pressures girls face at each stage development, starting with preschoolers. They learn autonomy and independence at a young age via hands-on nature walks and inquiry-based learning, Muti said.

Fifth- and sixth-grade girls learn how to program robots, seventh- and eighth-graders write their own honor codes, and high school students have the opportunity to lead their own class discussions and debates.

This hands-on strategy aims to directly combat the severe confidence drop teenage girls face during a vulnerable time in their lives, but it comes at a cost.

The school's annual tuition fees range from $12,375 to $27,800 a year.

For Kimberlyn Davis, parent of an Ashley Hall first-grader, it's worth it.

“For me, as a single mom who is basically paying for my daughter’s education ... it’s a no-brainer," Davis said.

Davis’ daughter started attending Ashley Hall at 2 years old. She transferred to Buist Academy for Advanced Studies, an elite public magnet school in Charleston County, for kindergarten before ultimately returning to Ashley Hall this year.

She said Ashley Hall’s learning environment and female-oriented empowerment system was a better fit for her young daughter.

“I feel like Ashley Hall is one of those rare institutions where they are pedal to the metal,” Davis said. “It is some girl power on steroids.”

At 6 years old, her daughter is already learning how to write opinion pieces and speak up for herself.

"This is something we start out on ... in kindergarten, first grade," Muti said. "We don't wait until you're 12 or 13 and you got acne and braces or whatever else was going on."

The perils of social media

When it comes to girls’ confidence, things are different now than they were when Ashley Hall was founded in 1909. Today’s teenagers are inundated with countless different social media platforms fueled by instant gratification and peer approval.

“Literally anyone who has a URL, anyone who has a screen name, anyone who has an account can see, in real time, how people feel about you, your place in the pecking order of your peer group,” Booker said. “And that type of exposure and vulnerability is very difficult for a cognitively immature mind to grapple with.”

To complicate things further, real-time feedback on social media is addictive, and it can be nearly impossible to get students to truly unplug.

“We cannot talk about influences on adolescent students these days without unpacking social media, and just the ways that students compare themselves,” Booker said.

At Ashley Hall, pre-K through eighth-grade students turn in their phones each morning and receive them back once class is done for the day, per a new technology policy.

“We need to build confidence in some ways the old-fashioned way by making connections and collaborating and giving those experiences of seeing technology for what it is, and for what it is. Good, bad and ugly,” Muti said.

Around two and a half years ago, Ashley Hall began a partnership with The Social Institute, a Durham, North Carolina-based organization dedicated to teaching students how to make the most out of social media in a healthy way. Through workshops and breakout sessions, founder Laura Tierney aims to "empower and equip rather than scare and restrict" what students do on social media.

"It’s essentially character development in the 21st century," Tierney said.

Trailblazing approach

Ashley Hall's intentional approach to boosting young women's self-esteem has been praised by students, parents, and alumnae.

But the success of the model raises questions about the feasibility of implementing something similar at traditional public schools.

Across the country, more and more schools are starting to emphasize social-emotional learning, said Tess Holt, senior managing director of leadership development at South Carolina's Teach for America.

Teachers can work to help boost students' self-esteem in small ways every day, Holt said.

Since Ashley Hall is an independent school, it's also unencumbered by the burden of the mandatory end-of-year standardized testing. While the school still follows set learning standards, the curriculum can be tailored specifically to what students are interested in learning about.

"Can it happen in public school? Yeah, but it’s going to take a lot of changes," said Anne Weston, assistant head of school and upper school director.

In some ways, charter schools have stepped in to fill a need for parents frustrated with traditional public schools who crave a learning environment where teachers and students have more of a say in the lessons.

Other resources at Ashley Hall, such as a soon-to-be-open Student Life Center that will offer counseling and self-care via spaces for yoga and lounge areas for high schoolers, are less attainable options for public schools and more comparable to what you would see on a college campus.

Through her work with schools across the U.S., Tierney said independent schools are often the early-adopters of innovative programming or curriculum that emphasizes educating what she calls "the whole student," equipping them with the educational tools they need along with social emotional learning tactics.

While most of her clients are independent, private schools, Tierney said she's recently launched partnerships with a few public school districts.

Beyond a lack of funding, public school districts face dozens of obstacles that private schools often don't have to grapple with, such as closing the achievement gap between poor students and their peers and making sure all students have enough food to eat if they don't have any at home.

"I think all of these things are possible, but it's only possible if you're going to be intentional about what you're trying to achieve," Muti said of the school's confidence pipeline model. "And right now we are dealing with public schools that are dealing with so many social issues, and not just about the education."