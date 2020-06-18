Charleston Pride cancels this year's parade and festival because of coronavirus

Charleston Pride's annual parade and festival set for later this summer have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
The board of directors decided to postpone the festivities, which draw large crowds to downtown Charleston, until Fall 2021.
The parade and festival, accompanied by a series of smaller educational and celebratory events, usually take place in August or September.
"Charleston Pride prioritizes the health and well-being of our participants, performers, staff and attendees during Pride Week," said festival director Jim Shulse in a statement.
Shulse said that, for the duration of the year, Charleston Pride's focus will be on monthly in-person "micro-events" in August, September, October and November. He said they will take place as long as they can be executed in a safe and responsible manner.
Charleston Pride will continue to host virtual and online experiences.
"Knowing that surrounding parades and festivals have cancelled their annual events, we believe that our decision to postpone is the correct course of action," Shulse added. "Our community remains strong amidst these unprecedented times and we will get through this together."
This announcement comes during Pride Month, which commemorates the Stonewall riots that occurred at the end of June in 1969. The riots are considered to be one of the most notable catalysts leading to the gay liberation movement and the modern fight for LGBTQ rights in the United States.
Charleston Pride's mission is to promote the visibility of the LGBTQ community by educating society, honoring heritage, advocating for culture and celebrating a diverse society.