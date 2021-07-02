Charleston prepares for flooding as forecasters warn of thunderstorms

Charleston officials are bracing for flooding as forecasters warn that showers and severe thunderstorms could drop several inches of rain by nightfall.

Heavy rain is expected between 3 and 8 p.m. July 2. Most of the rain will fall in a three-hour period, which could result in flooding in low-lying areas and poor drainage areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms and showers are expected to drop 1 to 3 inches of rain across Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester and Colleton counties. Isolated severe thunderstorms could also produce wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, the weather service warned.

Emily McGraw, a meteorologist for the weather service's Charleston office, said the next high tide is about 3 p.m., so coastal flooding is not expected. The forecast for the tide is 5.2 feet.

Charleston Harbor reaches minor flood stage at 7 feet, moderate at 7.5 feet and major at 8 feet, the weather service said.

McGraw said the local thunderstorms are unrelated to Hurricane Elsa, which is moving through the Caribbean Sea.

City crews are preparing for potential storm impacts by setting up pumps in areas known to flood and clearing debris from storm drains. The Fire Department has activated its high-water team to perform rescues, and police are monitoring the city's roadways and will barricade streets as necessary.

The Emergency Management Division's Public Safety Operations Center will open at 3 p.m. and remain activated to manage the city's response throughout the storm.

Shannon Scaff, the city's emergency management director, said residents should take the normal precautions: monitor local media for the latest weather forecast, use caution when traveling and never drive through standing water.

"As always, the safety of our citizens is our number one priority, so city crews stand ready to respond to any impacts the storm may bring," Scaff said.