You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Charleston port welcomes largest container ship ever Sunday morning

  • Updated

The biggest container ship to visit the U.S. East Coast safely entered into the Port of Charleston this morning under overcast skies.

The CMG CGM Brazil came through Charleston Harbor in the 9 a.m. hour Sunday to berth at the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant.

 The 1,204-foot-long vessel — roughly the size of two Washington Monuments laid end-to-end — is capable of carrying up to 15,072 cargo containers measured in 20-foot increments.

The ship will be at Wando Welch until late Monday afternoon, when it will head back to its home port in Shenzhen, China.

Officials consider the visit significant in that it showcases the port's big-ship capabilities and global competitiveness.

The CMA CGM Brazil  has been working its way down the East Coast, saving the deepest port for last. The Charleston Harbor is currently being deepened to 52 feet.

Check back with this developing story.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Schuyler Kropf at 843-937-5551. Follow him on Twitter at @skropf47.

Tags

Political Editor

Schuyler Kropf is The Post and Courier political editor. He has covered every major political race in South Carolina dating to 1988, including for U.S. Senate, governorship, the Statehouse and Republican and Democratic presidential primaries.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News