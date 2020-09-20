Charleston port welcomes largest container ship ever Sunday morning

The biggest container ship to visit the U.S. East Coast safely entered into the Port of Charleston this morning under overcast skies.

The CMG CGM Brazil came through Charleston Harbor in the 9 a.m. hour Sunday to berth at the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant.

The 1,204-foot-long vessel — roughly the size of two Washington Monuments laid end-to-end — is capable of carrying up to 15,072 cargo containers measured in 20-foot increments.

The ship will be at Wando Welch until late Monday afternoon, when it will head back to its home port in Shenzhen, China.

Officials consider the visit significant in that it showcases the port's big-ship capabilities and global competitiveness.

The CMA CGM Brazil has been working its way down the East Coast, saving the deepest port for last. The Charleston Harbor is currently being deepened to 52 feet.

