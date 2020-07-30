Charleston police's increased presence on peninsula an 'attack' on community, leaders say

Two weeks after Charleston police announced they'd be ramping up patrols downtown, community leaders are asking the department to reconsider, saying the move targets historically Black communities.

Ahead of a Thursday evening town hall, several organizations and leaders penned an open letter asking the three departments involved in the increased patrols — State Law Enforcement Division, Charleston County Sheriff's Office and Charleston Police — to cancel the initiative. The ACLU of South Carolina signed that letter and sent their own, calling for transparency and apology after law enforcement flooded the East Side after downtown protests on May 31.

Chief Luther Reynolds cited community pleas after announcing the increased presence, saying residents want more police with better training. The deputies and SLED agents, as well as CPD officers transferred to patrols from other departments, would make community members feel safer after a man was gunned down on a historically low-crime stretch of King Street.

"This is CPD disregarding huge segments of the Charleston community, especially Black voices," ACLU of SC Executive Director Frank Knaack said. "We've heard the exact opposite ... This is another example of (CPD) deciding who that community is."

Charleston police don't have a count on how many residents have asked for more or less policing, but Director of Research and Procedural Justice Wendy Stiver said that the community forums like Thursday's were outlined in the audit as a key way to hear citizens' concerns.

"This is going to take time, and we're going to learn from everything we do," Stiver said. "The whole point is to create opportunities for transparency and engagement in a way that's not controlled by the police department, that's not centered on police."

The open letter called CPD's claim a lie, citing weeks of peaceful protests in the wake of George Floyd's killing in which Lowcountry residents demanded more community resources and a systemic decrease in policing. It called the plan for increased patrols, which Reynolds said would focus on high-crime areas, "an updated form of broken windows policing."

"This decision is not just a lack of judgment from our leadership, but a stance against the demands made by the community and an attack on the very people fighting for change," read the open letter, crafted by The Black Liberation Fund.

The liberation fund's founder, Latisha Imara, said the heightened presence of law enforcement in Charleston's historically Black communities is "in direct response to the gentrification happening in the city," adding some believe "when Black people are around, crime is happening."

Those north of the peninsula extended their support towards the civil rights groups.

Omar Muhammad, president of North Charleston's Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities, said the decision to increase police presence reinforces the need for a community oversight board that would help law enforcement to avoid making "knee-jerk" decisions.

State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, D-North Charleston, said he understands frustrations in downtown Charleston are immense and the city's mayor is under a lot of pressure, but local authorities shouldn’t rush to implement policies that will have a detrimental impact, particularly on marginalized communities.

“I just don’t know if this was the kind of response that was necessary,” Pendarvis said.

He pointed to policies enforced by law enforcement in other parts of the country where minorities were disproportionately impacted.

“We know what happened with stop-and-frisk,” he said.

Reynolds said after the initiative's announcement that officers wouldn't focus on issuing citations, and only arrest people who've been jailed for violent crimes. Most arrests in the city are for minor infractions like drug possession or drunken driving.

Crime rates aren't the full picture of public safety, Knaack said, especially as Charleston's low-income neighborhoods wrestle with decreased access to health care during the pandemic, and environmental concerns ranging from flooding to the Gadsden Creek filling.

"We need to ensure that our budgets actually reflect the needs of the community," Knaack said. "Public safety shouldn't mean more police."