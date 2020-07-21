You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Charleston police, with deputies, state agents, ramp up patrols, checkpoints on peninsula

  • Updated
King Street Shooting (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

Charleston police officers investigate the Friday shooting death on King Street at Clifford Street. Days later, police announced they'd be ramping up patrols and traffic stops to curb crime on the peninsula. File/Brad Nettles/Staff

 Brad Nettles/ bnettles@podtandcourier.com

Days after a fatal shooting downtown that shocked the public and authorities, Charleston police said it will ramp up patrols in an effort to prevent crime.

Beginning Thursday, residents will see more deputies and State Law Enforcement Division agents downtown, with traffic checkpoints and extra patrols throughout the peninsula.

A second CPD commander has been assigned to the night shift, and the SWAT team will be activated for "proactive interdiction control," which police defined as stationing officers in high-crime areas to arrest wanted people with criminal histories.

The stretch of King Street where Tom DiLorenzo, 63, was fatally shot on Friday morning as he walked with his wife, the new provost at the College of Charleston, has a low rate of violent crime, though police have increased patrols there since protests calling for an end to racism and police brutality following the death of a Black man in police custody in Minneapolis in May.

"People don't want us to depolice, quite the opposite," Chief Luther Reynolds said. "People are concerned right now, (they) need to know that we're paying attention."

CPD officers who usually focus on community oriented policing, traffic and narcotic work will be forming extra patrol units to supplement the usual rounds.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News