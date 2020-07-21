Charleston police, with deputies, state agents, ramp up patrols, checkpoints on peninsula

Days after a fatal shooting downtown that shocked the public and authorities, Charleston police said it will ramp up patrols in an effort to prevent crime.

Beginning Thursday, residents will see more deputies and State Law Enforcement Division agents downtown, with traffic checkpoints and extra patrols throughout the peninsula.

A second CPD commander has been assigned to the night shift, and the SWAT team will be activated for "proactive interdiction control," which police defined as stationing officers in high-crime areas to arrest wanted people with criminal histories.

The stretch of King Street where Tom DiLorenzo, 63, was fatally shot on Friday morning as he walked with his wife, the new provost at the College of Charleston, has a low rate of violent crime, though police have increased patrols there since protests calling for an end to racism and police brutality following the death of a Black man in police custody in Minneapolis in May.

"People don't want us to depolice, quite the opposite," Chief Luther Reynolds said. "People are concerned right now, (they) need to know that we're paying attention."

CPD officers who usually focus on community oriented policing, traffic and narcotic work will be forming extra patrol units to supplement the usual rounds.