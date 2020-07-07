You are the owner of this article.
Charleston police to ramp up enforcement on people brandishing weapons in public

  Updated
Charleston police said on Tuesday that "in light of recent events," the department will strictly enforce an ordinance forbidding anyone from brandishing a deadly weapon.

Brandishing — defined in city code as any aggressive waving — is illegal for any weapon that could injure a person. Violators will be subject to arrest and, if convicted, the city may confiscate and destroy the weapon.

The announcement came days after a Black man was spotted with an unloaded rifle at the Confederate Defenders of Charleston monument by the Battery at a Saturday protest. Since then, many people have posted to social media saying they have firearms and would use them to defend the monument.

Department spokesman Charles Francis said officers had previously focused on educational measures and voluntary compliance in enforcing the ordinance.

State law that allows people to carry carry firearms in public also allows municipalities to regulate firing and brandishing weapons within their jurisdictions.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

