Charleston police to ramp up enforcement on illegal weapons brandishing

Charleston police announced Tuesday that "in light of recent events," the department will be strictly enforcing an ordinance forbidding anyone to brandish a deadly weapon with city limits.
Brandishing — defined in city code as any aggressive waving — is illegal for any weapon that could injure a person. Violators will be subject to arrest and, if convicted, the city may confiscate and destroy the weapons.
The announcement came days after a man was spotted with an unloaded rifle at the Confederate Defenders of Charleston monument by the Battery at a Saturday protest. Since then, many people have posted to social media, saying they have arms and would use them to defend the monument.
Department spokesman Charles Francis said officers had previously focused on educational measures and voluntary compliance in enforcing the order.
State law that allows for public carrying of firearms allows municipalities to regulate firing and brandishing weapons within their jurisdictions.