Charleston police, SLED steer protesters away from King, Broad streets, arrest a few

A second night of downtown Charleston protests ended as it began, with protesters dividing themselves into small groups across the street from each other, avoiding police who pledged to disperse any large, non-permitted gatherings.

Before about 30 demonstrators gathered at the corner of King and Calhoun streets around 6:30 p.m., Charleston police, State Law Enforcement Division and sheriff's deputies gathered downtown, parking cruisers in the square and along Meeting and King streets.

When protesters decrying Sheriff Al Cannon and no-knock warrants tried to turn from their Meeting Street route to Broad Street, deputies forced them back. And protesters made it about a block down King Street before police, led by Chief Luther Reynolds, herded them back up to Marion Square.

It was a repeat of the tactic from the night before when officers kept protesters from marching down the crowded, tourist-friendly street with its upscale shops and restaurants.

"Unlawful assembly of 25+ people without a permit is illegal in the City of Charleston," the Police Department tweeted. "Criminal activity will not be tolerated."

Around 10 p.m., police called Marion Square a "designated area" for the protest, and ordered demonstrators from the sidewalks into the park.

The protest was in response to the recent decision in the shooting death of a Black woman, Breonna Taylor, by police serving a no-knock warrant in Louisville, Ky. Taylor's case has become a rallying cry as protesters nationwide call out racism and demand police reforms.

David Austin Bennett, who has been protesting daily since Wednesday, said he has tried to get permits in the past but was turned down. The "loosely organized" group didn’t apply for a permit for Saturday's protest, he said.

By the end of the night, police arrested Bennett on a charge of failure to obey a lawful order. Three others were also charged — two with unlawful carry of a handgun and one with public intoxication.

“We just feel like it’s a right. We shouldn’t need one,” Bennett said of permits. “But we’ll follow the rules, even if we don’t agree with them.”

The department said it respects the right to peacefully protest but warned against destroying property or disobeying police orders. Bennett described the message as an insult to a group that hadn't been linked to any violence.

"Hey hey, ho ho, Al Cannon has got to go," the crowd chanted.

Bennett held a megaphone plastered with a sticker from Kristin Graziano’s campaign. Graziano is running to unseat Cannon in the Nov. 3 election for sheriff.

“Black people used to live here,” protester Elijah Whiteside yelled into a megaphone. “Liar, liar, gentrifier.”

Protesters also chanted support for Iona Sass, a North Charleston woman who said police brutalized her when she couldn’t find her ID.

As protesters approached Le Macaron French Pastries, a State Law Enforcement Division agent shepherded patrons from the sidewalk tables through the front doors. The customers watched the marchers through the windows.

As they continued south past Market Street, there were squad cars parked at cross streets.

When protesters turned down Broad Street, heading toward City Hall, two SLED agents stopped them, warning they’d begin making arrests if the demonstrators didn't turn down another street.

The protesters stood still, yelling at the officers and holding their hands above their heads.

“The march can continue on Meeting Street only,” an officer told them.

After several minutes, the protesters relented and retraced their steps up Meeting Street to the City Market, where organizers climbed the stairs and led chants.

“No-knock warrants are a product of the war on drugs,” Bennett told the crowd there. “The war on drugs is racist, no-knock warrants are inherently racist.”

By 9 p.m., the group had returned to Marion Square. Officers didn't intervene when the protesters sat together on the ground, but cruisers flipped their lights on and sped ahead of the group as they rose and walked about a block down King Street. Officers, led by Chief Luther Reynolds, herded them back north to the park.

“I’m tired of being persecuted for exercising my rights,” one protester told the crowd. “Our tax dollars pay for these streets. We should be able to walk down these streets.”

On Friday night, several dozen people dispersed after police blocked them from walking up King from the opposite end. Videos from the event show demonstrators marching down the sidewalk in single file to avoid blocking the roadways.

About 50 people had gathered at City Hall, brought together by activist group Stand As One. After a few speeches, they marched down Broad Street and onto King. They didn't make it far. Police had blocked both traffic and pedestrians. They told the marchers it was an unlawful assembly.

King Street was the scene of violence and destruction May 30. It was the worst rioting Charleston had seen in over a century, damaging more than 150 businesses.

Taylor was shot multiple times March 13 after her boyfriend fired at officers who had entered her home during a narcotics raid, authorities said. Taylor's boyfriend said he didn’t know who was coming in and fired in self-defense, wounding one officer.

For months, protesters have called for the officers to be charged with murder. Demonstrations reignited when, on Wednesday, Kentucky Attorney General Cameron announced a grand jury indicted one officer on wanton endangerment charges connected to the gunshots fired into a neighboring home, but not the ones that killed Taylor.

Cameron said the other officers were not charged with Taylor’s killing because they acted to protect themselves.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.