Charleston police (copy) (copy)

Authorities are seeking information in a possible hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead Friday night. 

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. on Fleming Road on James Island, according to the Charleston Police Department. A 60-year-old male pedestrian was found at the scene suffering from head trauma. 

The pedestrian was transported to Medical University Hospital where he died, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 843-554-1111.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.