Authorities are seeking information in a possible hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead Friday night.
The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. on Fleming Road on James Island, according to the Charleston Police Department. A 60-year-old male pedestrian was found at the scene suffering from head trauma.
The pedestrian was transported to Medical University Hospital where he died, police said. He has not yet been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 843-554-1111.