Citadel Mall shooting BOLO

Police are asking for the public's help finding the men pictured above, who were seen near a shooting at Citadel Mall in West Ashley on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Charleston Police Department/Provided

 Charleston Police Department

Charleston police are asking for the public's help identifying men who were seen near a shooting Saturday night at Citadel Mall.

The men in three photographs released on Wednesday were seen "in the immediate area prior to the incident and need to be identified," police stated.

Officers were called around 6:20 p.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired at the West Ashley mall, police stated. 

Witnesses said there was an altercation between two groups of men, police stated. The altercation continued into the parking lot where shots were fired.

Anyone who recognizes the men in the photographs is asked to call the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police Department central detective, or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

