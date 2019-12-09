Charleston police are on the hunt for a good Samaritan who thwarted a carjacking on Riverland Drive, saying they want to thank the man who rushed to a family's rescue.

A Summerville man tried to get into the car — saying it belonged to him — around 11 p.m. Saturday as a father tried to change his 2-week-old baby's diaper, police said. The man's wife and 11-year-old daughter were also in the car when Raheem Grant, 30, tried to enter it.

After he was pulled out of the car by the baby's father, Grant punched the man in the face several times, according to the report.

Charleston police say they want to find the man who helped stop the attack so they can thank him. The man can reach Det. Thomas Bailey at 843-901-3734 or contact an on-duty detective at 843-743-7200.

"This citizen prevented this incident from becoming a possibly tragic situation," Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said.

During the scuffle, Grant suffered cuts to his face, a broken nose and a concussion, according to the report. He was taken to Medical University Hospital for treatment and found to have alcohol in his system.

He was charged with carjacking and third-degree assault and battery. Bail for the carjacking charge was set at $75,000 and Grant remains in the Charleston County jail.