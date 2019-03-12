Officers are stepping up their patrols of the West Ashley Greenway after a woman on Monday evening said she was tackled to the ground and beat by a stranger after she "waved and smiled" at the man, Charleston police said.

The woman was running north along the Greenway shortly after 6:30 p.m., in the area between Canterbury Road and Markfield Drive. During the course of her run, the woman, who The Post and Courier is not identifying, waved and smiled at a man on his bike headed in the opposite direction, according to an incident report.

The man then screamed at her and demanded to know what the woman was looking at and then tackled her from behind, the report said, and threw as many as six closed-fist punches.

Police said the woman had lacerations on her neck, chest and her right ear. After the assault, the man — who was described as an African-American man in his 20s with shoulder-length dreadlocks and a turquoise shirt — fled south on his bike, but not before dropping several items out of a grocery bag he was carrying: a water bottle, a spoon and two food containers, according to the report.

Those items, police said, were collected as evidence for testing.

Last year, police responded to multiple violent assaults — largely on women — who were using the Greenway, which is a popular fixture among runners, cyclists and dog-walkers.

In May 2018, Charleston police said a man punched a woman in the face, knocking her to the ground, after she challenged him for riding a moped on the path, which is prohibited.

A passerby confronted the moped-rider after seeing the incident unfold from afar. When the moped-rider lost control of his bike, he pulled out a pocket knife and slashed the passerby's hands and arms, according to an incident report.