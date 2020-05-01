Charleston police say man yelled slurs, punched black man without provocation

A white Summerville man was jailed Thursday evening after witnesses say he yelled racial slurs at a black passerby before punching him.
Police arrested James Alden Vige, 39, on charges of hate intimidation and third-degree assault and battery.
The victim was walking along King Street near George Street when Vige began yelling racial slurs at him without provocation, Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said.
The man then walked up to the victim, punched him and shoved him to the pavement, witnesses told police.
The victim wasn't seriously injured and declined medical treatment, according to Francis.
A judge released Vige on his own recognizance Friday but he'll to undergo drug and alcohol screening. He faces up to 30 days in jail if convicted of third-degree assault.
He's been arrested three times in Charleston County since mid-March on charges of trespassing, forgery and possession of methamphetamine.