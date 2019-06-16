Confederate monument in White Point Gardens

Confederate monument in downtown Charleston in White Point Garden near Murray Boulevard that was erected in 1932. Two individuals were arrested June 16, 2019 after Charleston police said they tossed a "red paint like substance," on the monument earlier in the day. Provided/Charleston Police Department

City police on Sunday said they arrested two people accused of vandalizing a monument in White Point Garden that pays homage to Charleston-based Confederate forces.

Shortly before 1 p.m., officers were called to the area of the monument, located near Murray Boulevard. When they arrived, the monument — depicting a Confederate fighter as well as a man with a shield emblazoned with the South Carolina seal — was partially covered in what appeared to be a "red paint like substance," said Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis.

A man and a woman who witnesses told police poured paint over the monument were located just west of King Street. The two were charged with damage to real property.

Francis said that city Parks Department officials were notified and that the monument will be cleaned.

The monument itself was dedicated in 1932 by the Charleston United Daughters of the Confederacy, according to Smithsonian Institution Archives. "The statue shows a left hand pointing towards the sea to the enemy," a description in the archives reads.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Michael Majchrowicz at 843-937-5591. Follow him on Twitter @mjmajchrowicz.

Tags

Michael Majchrowicz is a reporter covering crime and public safety. He previously wrote about courts for the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton, Massachusetts. A Hoosier native, he graduated from Indiana University with a degree in journalism.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.