City police on Sunday said they arrested two people accused of vandalizing a monument in White Point Garden that pays homage to Charleston-based Confederate forces.
Shortly before 1 p.m., officers were called to the area of the monument, located near Murray Boulevard. When they arrived, the monument — depicting a Confederate fighter as well as a man with a shield emblazoned with the South Carolina seal — was partially covered in what appeared to be a "red paint like substance," said Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis.
A man and a woman who witnesses told police poured paint over the monument were located just west of King Street. The two were charged with damage to real property.
Francis said that city Parks Department officials were notified and that the monument will be cleaned.
The monument itself was dedicated in 1932 by the Charleston United Daughters of the Confederacy, according to Smithsonian Institution Archives. "The statue shows a left hand pointing towards the sea to the enemy," a description in the archives reads.