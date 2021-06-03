Charleston police release video of officer-involved shooting at Bridgeview Village

Body-camera footage and 911 recordings released June 3 by the Charleston Police Department shine new light on how a chaotic police shootout Dec. 29 left a 28-year-old man dead and a rookie officer injured.

Jason Cooper, of North Charleston, died of a gunshot wound to the head after police were called to the Bridgeview Village apartments, 105 N. Romney St., during the early morning on Dec. 29 for a domestic violence report.

"I’m calling for the police ‘cause there is someone at my house," a woman told dispatchers in a 911 call released June 3. "I need him to leave. He’s on probation and parole, and I need him out of my peripheral vision. You understand? He is trying to harm me."

A single officer was initially dispatched for the report, according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen, but four more officers were sent after the woman called a second time and said she feared for her life.

“Someone has a gun in the front of my door," she said. "Please come and help.”

The city released body-camera footage from the five officers dispatched to the shooting.

In the footage, the sound of gunshots ring out at 3:13 a.m., only seconds after four responding officers arrive at the apartment complex in a squad car.

Officer John Wall ducks for cover behind an apartment building as other officers return fire from behind their squad vehicle.

"Shots fired, he's down," Wall says about 10 seconds later.

Officers rush to Cooper's body as a woman, later identified as the 911 caller, screams nearby. Cooper, dressed in white, is prone on the sidewalk. Wall pushes a rifle away from his body as another officer calls for a perimeter to be established.

In the chaos, officers seemed momentarily unaware that one of their own had been shot. Officer Ian Efstathiou, the first officer on the scene, was shot by Cooper from a breezeway at the apartment complex, Wolfsen said.

In the footage, he is shown crouched in the parking lot holding his chest as officers rush to his side.

"I think I'm good," he says. "It's in my (expletive) name tag."

Efstathiou was struck, but a ballistic vest protected him, though his name tag was shattered. No one else was injured.

Four officers fired 12 rounds at Cooper, striking him twice, Wolfson said. Cooper possessed two loaded weapons — a Draco 7.62 AK pistol and a Walther 9mm semiautomatic pistol — at the time of his death.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office reported that Cooper was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to the head at 3:24 a.m. at the North Romney Street apartment complex. He was shot in the thigh and in the head, 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said.

In March, prosecutors declined to pursue charges against the Charleston officers involved in the shooting, Wilson said.

Wolfson said June 3 an internal investigation determined the officers followed the department’s policies and procedures during the shooting.

Wilson said Cooper used two firearms to threaten the woman living in the apartment, who called 911 at about 3:15 a.m. Children were present.

The five officers involved in the fatal shooting were Officers Grant Mattingley, Robert Bennet, Wall, Nicholas Jones and Efstathiou.

Mattingley was a nine-year veteran of the force. Bennet had four years of service. Wall had three and Jones had two years of service.

Efstathiou, the officer who was shot, was the first to arrive at the apartment complex. He also had one year of service that December, only about one month of which involved full patrol duties.

Efstathiou has had no complaints made against him and the sole investigation into his conduct is related to the Bridgeview shooting, police said.

Prior complaints against the other four officers varied. Some were serious accusations such as excessive force or making an improper stop, detention or arrest. Other complaints regarded officers’ courtesy and customer service, records show.

Most complaints were not upheld following internal reviews.

Bridgeview Village was built in 1971 as Bayside Manor. The 50-year-old complex holds 300 apartments and has a history of criminal violence dating from the early 2000s.

In February, the complex was sold to a nonprofit company that plans to both renovate the complex and keep them affordable for low-income residents.

The shooting was South Carolina’s 49th officer-involved shooting in 2020 and the second involving Charleston police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.