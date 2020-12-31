Charleston police release information on officers in fatal shootout with armed man

Charleston police early Thursday night released information on the five officers involved in a deadly shootout with an armed suspect at Bridgeview Village apartments earlier this week.
The five officers are all White men; the suspect is a Black man. One was a nine-year veteran of the force. The others had four, three and two years. The remaining officer has been employed by Charleston Police Department for one year, only about a month of which has included full patrol duties, Police Chief Luther Reynolds told The Post and Courier on Thursday night.
Reynolds called the officers "courageous" and said they did their jobs under the immense pressure of being fired upon by a suspect with a violent criminal history wielding a rifle.
The Post and Courier has filed public-records requests for 911 calls, dash-cam video and body cam video. So far, none of these public records have been provided.
The chief said he was limited in what he was able to say due to the ongoing investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division.
Andy Savage, an attorney representing the officers, confirmed several details to The Post and Courier, including that the officer who was shot was the first to arrive and was the officer with about a month of patrol experience.
On the night of the shooting, he was about to stop to assist other officers in an unmarked unit who had made a traffic stop when he heard a second call for service for a domestic violence incident, Savage said.
As soon as the officer arrived and stepped out of his vehicle, he was struck by gunfire, including on the name tag worn on his chest, the attorney said. Other officers, the same ones in the unmarked unit who'd made the traffic stop earlier, arrived shortly after as backup.
Investigators later found that the suspect had multiple magazines of ammunition on him, Savage said.
On Wednesday, the Charleston County Coroner's Office confirmed the suspect, 28-year-old North Charleston resident Jason Cooper, died of a gunshot wound to the head.
The incident began after a woman living at the North Romney Street apartment complex called 911 about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday with a domestic violence complaint involving a weapon. Children were present, authorities said.
When officers arrived, they said they encountered Cooper, who was armed with a gun, police said. He initiated the shootout, and was declared dead at the scene.
One officer was shot in the chest but was protected by a ballistic vest and released from the hospital, police said. No one else was injured.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting. Following normal procedures after such incidents, all five officers have been placed on administrative duty, police said.