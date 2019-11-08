Authorities on Friday afternoon released the final draft of a months-long audit of the Charleston Police Department that found evidence of racial disparities and problems with training and other areas of the department.

The final report included few changes compared with a preliminary version released in September. Its 48 recommendations span police use of force, concerns over discriminatory traffic stops, lack of sufficient leadership training, effectiveness of community policing efforts and complaints made against officers, among other categories.

Friday's report concludes that the police department has begun addressing its major areas of needed improvement.

"The department is on the right path toward transformation," the report states. "Updates to policy, a greater focus on substantive community engagement, and enhanced accountability mechanisms are just a few areas that (the department) has begun addressing. However ... (the department) has much work to do to mitigate the issues discussed in this report."

Auditors said that forming partnerships with the communities they serve will be essential in "ensuring that required changes are institutionalized" and in changing police culture, and that community input will be necessary for continue success in implementing the report's recommendations.

The police department began addressing a number of the findings before the audit concluded, according to a department statement. Updates regarding the progress of the different recommendations will be made available on the Charleston Police Department website under the Racial Bias Audit tab.

“We own this audit and we embrace it,” said Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds, in a statement. “It will make us better as a department and it will strengthen the bond between the police and the community.”

The audit focused on five key areas: use of force, traffic stops and field contacts, internal and external complaints, recruitment and hiring, and community engagement.

A review of several years of data on traffic stops found potential racial disparities between how often officers pull over and conduct searches on white drivers versus people of color.

“Our findings of disparities in stop rates by race and searches by race suggest the possibility of bias in law enforcement decisions,” the report said. “The community experiences these disparities regardless of underlying causes."

The report suggested the disparity in the data was not wholly caused by black drivers being pulled over more frequently, but from officers stopping and searching other minority groups, like Hispanics.

For instance, 41 percent of the drivers that Charleston officers pulled over without issuing a ticket were black. But census estimates show only 21 percent of the city’s population is black.

To help correct those numbers, the report recommended the department start providing its officers with additional training, and pushed for that training to begin within the next year. “This plan should incorporate training to improve officer awareness of implicit bias,” it said.

That one of the primary concerns of community leaders during public meetings.

“Community members often noted that the types of violations for which police stopped them seemed minor… and they wondered if officers were purposely looking for minor violations as a reason to run their driver’s license and/or conduct a search,” the report said.

Auditors found that Charleston police officers disproportionately use physical force on black residents, while they are far less likely to use force on white residents.

Auditors studied nearly 1,400 incidents between 2014 and 2018 in which officers used any kind of force, including physically restraining someone or unholstering their weapons. Over 60 percent of those incidents involved black residents, though they account for only about a fifth of the city’s population.

“Based on our analysis, minorities are overrepresented in use of force incidents compared to the Charleston population,” the auditors wrote.

A review of the department's recruitment, hiring, promotion and personnel practices found that its sworn officers are overwhelmingly male and white.

As of April 2019, white officers made up 74.4 percent of the ranks, the report said. Black officers made up 21.9 percent of the department.

"Although the department's overall demographics are fairly representative of the larger city population, it is clear that diversity is still an issue on a number of teams," the report said.

While police continue to make efforts to boost diversity among the rank and file, including conducting recruitment events at historically black colleges and universities and communities colleges, the department's Recruitment and Hiring Unit lacks a strategic plan, the report said. The unit does follow several police policies that establish directives for active recruitment efforts.

Auditors recommended that the department develop a strategic recruitment and hiring plan, reexamine demographics of each specialized unit and team, expand recruitment and hiring efforts to ensure diversity, establish a process to track applicants as they move through the hiring process, update officer job descriptions to align with new department recruitment and hiring goals, and develop a comprehensive and annual training plan.

The audit also pointed out a number of other recruitment and hiring priorities like expanding the number of officers trained in crisis intervention, holding regular performance evaluations and other reforms.