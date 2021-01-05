Charleston police release disciplinary history for 5 officers involved in fatal shooting

Disciplinary histories released by Charleston police Tuesday for five officers involved in a fatal shootout with an armed suspect last week show a handful of minor infractions but no serious violations on record.

Prior complaints against the officers ranged from serious accusations like excessive force or making an improper stop, detention or arrest, to officers' courtesy and customer service, records show.

Most complaints were not upheld following internal reviews.

Police identified the officers as:

Senior Police Officer Grant Mattingley, nine years of service.

Officer Robert Bennett, four years of service.

Officer John Wall, three years of service.

Officer Nicholas Jones, two years of service.

Officer Ian Efstathiou, one year of service.

According to police, complaints against officers are handled either as "supervisory intake complaints," which involve minor infractions, or as administrative complaints, which are more serious in nature and involve a more extensive probe.

All five of the officers are under ongoing internal investigation related to the Dec. 29 shooting at Bridgeview Village apartments on North Romney Street. North Charleston resident Jason Cooper, 28, was killed in a shootout with the officers.

Records provided to The Post and Courier on Tuesday outline limited details related to prior complaints and investigations involving the five lawmen.

Mattingley had four supervisory intake complaints logged against him, three of which were determined to be unfounded and one of which was not sustained, records show.

The officer was the subject of four prior administrative investigations, records show. Two were for failing to attend court, for which he received a one-day suspension and a written reprimand.

Of the other investigations into Mattingley, one was not sustained and one was unfounded, police said.

Bennett had one prior supervisory intake complaint made against him but was exonerated, police said.

Wall had four supervisory intake complaints against him, all unfounded, police said. There were two prior administrative investigations into his conduct. Wall was exonerated in one case and received a written reprimand for improper or inadequate investigation in another case.

Jones has four supervisory intake complaints on his record, three of which were unfounded, police said.

The remaining complaint was for excessive or unreasonable force, and courtesy and customer service, police records show. Investigators did not find evidence supporting the use of force complaint but upheld the courtesy and customer service portion, for which Jones received verbal counseling.

Though police records show Efstathiou's length of service as being one year, Police Chief Luther Reynolds told The Post and Courier last week those records also include his training and time spent at the state's criminal justice academy. The young officer has about one month of solo patrol duty, Reynolds said.

During that time he's had no complaints made against him and the sole investigation into his conduct is related to the Bridgeview shooting, police said. He was struck in that gunfight.

The shooting began after a woman living at the North Romney Street apartment complex called 911 with a domestic violence complaint involving a weapon. Children were present, authorities said.

When officers arrived, they said they encountered Cooper, who was armed with a gun, police said. He initiated the shootout and was declared dead at the scene.

Efstathiou was shot in the chest but was protected by a ballistic vest and released from the hospital. No one else was injured, police said.

Andy Savage, an attorney representing the officers, said Efstathiou was the first to arrive on scene and was the officer who was shot in the chest.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting. Following normal procedures after such incidents, all five officers have been placed on administrative duty, police said.